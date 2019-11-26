‘I Want Fruit Gummy’ and other Baby Yoda memes you’ll love

Baby Yoda is the surprise breakout star of Disney Plus’ Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian.

The Internet is smitten with the cute pointy-eared alien infant and fans have been having fun generating hundreds of memes in gushing celebration of the adorable character who has upstaged Pedro Pascal’s armored character, The Mandalorian, who is officially the star of the series.

The infant is known as The Child in The Mandalorian series, but fans nicknamed him Baby Yoda due to his resemblance to the Jedi Master from the Star Wars franchise.

The resemblance suggests that he is of the same species as Yoda. However, we can safely rule out suggestions that The Child is the Jedi Master Yoda as an infant because The Mandalorian series is set about five years after the events of Return of the Jedi in which Yoda transitioned to become “one with the Force,” after 900 years of life.

Although Baby Yoda is 50 years old, we learn from The Mandalorian that he is still an infant because “species age differently.”

Baby Yoda’s appearance in the closing scenes of the first episode of The Mandalorian series was a surprise revelation. Director Jon Favreau told Entertainment Tonight that he was able to convince Disney and Lucasfilm to keep the character a secret and not launch Baby Yoda merch until after The Mandalorian launched on Disney+.

Fans are looking forward to learning more about Baby Yoda as the series progresses. Meanwhile, here are some Baby Yoda memes you’ll love that fans are sharing on social media.

Baby Yoda memes you’ll love

I will get you.lots of fruit gummy and frogs… Yes I will spoil youuu baby Yoda pic.twitter.com/F7MruBT1ZM — 刀工ㄥㄥ丹 (@D1LLA) November 26, 2019

Fans of Baby Yoda are even making memes with the same languages as the original.

BABY…YODA…MEMES ARE ALWAYS EMOTIONALLY OVERPOWERING GHAAAAAAHHHRRRRRAAAA pic.twitter.com/mC6UT2DRf1 — 🆁🅴🆃 (@tinch) November 19, 2019

And while Baby Yoda has been compared to Gizmo from Gremlins, some think he’s even cuter.

The Baby Yoda memes just keep coming with no end in sight. And with new episodes of The Mandalorian being released on Disney+ each week, it doesn’t look like there is an end in sight.

Baby yoda is cutest meme of the year pic.twitter.com/gG9mU8dLMl — ⚔️SᕼOGᑌᑎᘔ⚔️ (@ShogunzBass) November 20, 2019

I’ve been laughing at this baby yoda meme for 12 minutes pic.twitter.com/5sLki9jj78 — Kay (@itwillbeohkay) November 20, 2019

Baby yoda is easily my favourite meme atm pic.twitter.com/WxRJfMdSM2 — Ashley (@foxynooblet) November 20, 2019

Though these are some of the funniest Baby Yoda memes to hit social media thus far, there seems to be one for any occasion.

The only Baby Yoda meme you will see me post. pic.twitter.com/OUImRU3LXO — Burg (@BurgerVonStadt) November 23, 2019

My 17 year old brother has started texting me #babyyoda memes and I am HERE FOR IT pic.twitter.com/CamG3qjgdn — Emily (@emily_y_y_y) November 25, 2019

The Mandalorian follows the adventures of a bounty hunter who is hired by a mysterious individual, The Client, to find and deliver The Child (aka Baby Yoda). But after he captures The Child, he develops a bond with the adorable infant and finds himself torn between fulfilling his mission and saving the infant.

The Mandalorian is currently streaming on Disney+.