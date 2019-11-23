Where to buy Baby Yoda Merch: Hasbro toys, apparel, accessories, and plush, coming in time for the holiday season

Fans have fallen in love with the Baby Yoda character in The Mandalorian series on Disney+, and ahead of the holiday season, fans have been searching online for where they can buy Baby Yoda merchandise, including toys, apparel, accessories, and plush.

The good news to fans is that Baby Yoda merch is coming to stores across the country. The toymaker Hasbro is set to release its much-anticipated line of Baby Yoda merchandise for the holiday season.

Baby Yoda, known as The Child, is the breakout star of The Mandalorian series. The adorable alien infant has upstaged Pedro Pascal’s The Mandalorian character on his own show.

Hasbro obtained an exclusive license from Disney to market Stars Wars, Marvel, and Frozen merchandise. The company has also announced that it will be releasing Baby Yoda toys and products.

Baby Yoda first appeared near the end of the premiere episode of The Mandalorian series on Disney+, and he immediately became a social media sensation. Since his debut on the show, Star Wars and The Mandalorian fans have been gushing over the adorable new character.

Although the character is known as The Child on The Mandalorian, fans nicknamed him Baby Yoda because of his resemblance to the Jedi Master Yoda from the Star Wars franchise. The Child’s green face, large eyes, and huge ears, clearly show that he is a younger version of the same species as the venerable Yoda.

Director Jon Favreau recently told Collider and Entertainment Tonight that the reason why Baby Yoda merch was not available earlier is that he and Dave Filoni were able to convince Disney and Lucasfilm not to launch Baby Yoda merch until after The Mandalorian series launches on Disney+. He said they wanted to keep a tight lid on information about the character in order to make his debut on the show a surprise.

This explains why Baby Yoda merch was not part of the marketing and the initial launch of the Hasbro line of Disney toys, that included Pedro Pascal’s The Mandalorian, the Galactic Civil War veteran Cara Dune (played by Gina Carano), and an AT-ST raider.

Where to buy Baby Yoda merch

According to CNBC, Baby Yoda merchandise is coming to stores across the country, including Amazon, Macy’s, Target, Kohl’s, Zazzle, Hot Topic, and Box Lunch. Baby Yoda merch will also be available before the holidays at Disney Store, ShopDisney, and Disney Parks.

CNN reported that the anticipated release of Disney merchandise, including Baby Yoda merchandise, comes as the toy industry is experiencing sluggish early sales. The industry also reported sluggish sales in the last holiday season. The release of the new Disney merchandise, including Baby Yoda merch, could boost sales this season.