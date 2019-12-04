Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Garth Brooks has been burning up the country music charts for decades. The singer has won several awards throughout his career and is considered the best-selling solo artist of all time.

The new A&E documentary, Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On, is giving fans a unique glimpse into Garth’s personal and professional life. It is a collection of unfiltered interviews from the country crooner, as well as those who know him the best.

I watched the Garth Brooks documentary last night on @AETV , and now I’m obsessed again just like I was 28 years ago 😮. I know every word. Every live version verse. And I don’t even like country. He’s different 💕 pic.twitter.com/v4l6GML11f — Kimberly Stover (@realkimstover) December 4, 2019

Country fans can’t get enough of the legendary singer. The documentary has undoubtedly given fans some new insight to Garth, but it is also prompting fans to ask one question.

How much is Garth Brooks worth in 2019?

There is no doubt Garth is a wealthy man. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the singer is estimated to be worth $350 million, and that number grows each year exponentially. The majority of his fortune comes from concert tours, merchandise, endorsements, and album sales.

Garth shot to superstardom in the 1990s and then shocked fans by retiring from the music business in 2000. Thankfully for fans, his retirement didn’t last long.

Garth’s comeback has been even more fruitful than ever. He launched a residency in Vegas, has had several sold-out tours, as well as released his back catalog of music.

We asked @garthbrooks what he is most proud of, and the answer may surprise you. Make sure to watch Garth Brooks: #TheRoadImOn, a two night event on December 2nd and 3rd at 9PM! pic.twitter.com/KH6AoelrYw — A&E Network (@AETV) November 30, 2019

Although a good portion of his fortune is based on his successful career, some of it comes from real estate. Garth and his second wife, country singer Trisha Yearwood, have pricey homes in Nashville, Tennessee, as well as Malibu, California, and Claremore, Oklahoma.

The latter is considered their primary residence because Oklahoma is home to Garth.

Trisha has her own fortune thanks to her success in country music, as well as her cooking show Tricia’s Southern Kitchen on Food Network and multiple cookbooks. Garth’s quoted $350 million does not include any of Trisha’s empire. The only joint money is from their real-estate properties.

Garth lost a significant sum of money when he divorced his first wife, Sandy Mahl. The amount has never been publicized, but it was considered to be a hefty sum. Garth and Sandy have three grown daughters, which they closely co-parented together when the girls were younger.

“I just didn’t understand that THIS is what love is really is. It’s a ton of bricks that lands on you and you have no choice.”

💘❣️@TrishaYearwood on falling in love with @garthbrooks #GarthBio pic.twitter.com/PCE9kH933o — A&E Network (@AETV) December 4, 2019

The country music business has been good for Garth Brooks. He is worth hundreds of millions of dollars, and the number grows each year. He will be back out on tour again in 2020, which will no doubt add even more cash to his fortune.

Fun fact, three country singers have raked in more cash than Garth during their career. Dolly Parton, Shania Twain, and Toby Keith are currently worth more than Garth, but he is moving in on their ranks