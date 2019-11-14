Home > People

Carrie Underwood fans are not happy after Garth Brooks won Entertainer of the Year at the CMAs

By
14th November 2019 1:15 PM ET
Country singer Carrie Underwood
Country singer Carrie Underwood at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards Show. Pic credit: @ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Carrie Underwood’s fans are upset. Country music legend Garth Brooks beat her to take home the highly coveted Entertainer of the Year Award at the 53rd Annual Country Music Association (CMA) Awards that took place last night at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee.

Carrie Underwood and Garth Brooks were two of five nominees for Entertainer of the Year award at the 2019 CMAs. The other three nominees were Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, and Keith Urban.

Brooks won the prestigious Entertainer of the Year award last night for a record-setting seventh time. Although Brooks certainly did deserve the award, many of Underwood’s fans had hoped she would win the award, especially after the organizers declared that the night was for “celebrating legendary women in country music.”

Lauren Jo Black was one of many fans who had hoped that Underwood would win the award. Writing on Country Now, Black insisted that the award should have gone to Underwood. She wrote that Underwood met all the requirements listed on the official CMA website, including “competence in all aspects of the entertainment field… recorded performance…. in-person performance, staging, public acceptance, attitude, leadership, and overall contribution to the Country Music image.”

Many fans also took to Twitter to voice their displeasure and disappointment. Some fans were quite bitter about it.

Some fans also panned Brooks for not acknowledging Underwood during his acceptance speech, despite giving shout-outs to other singers, such as  Reba McEntire, Kelsea Ballerini, and Luke Combs, who won Male Vocalist of the Year.

Carrie Underwood shot to stardom after she won American Idol Season 4 in 2005. She released her debut studio album Some Hearts in 2005. The album included hits such as Jesus Take the Wheel, Don’t Forget to Remember Me, Before He Cheats, and Wasted.

Her debut single Inside Your Heaven, released in June 2005, debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

She has won multiple Grammys, including Best New Artist and Best Female Country Vocal Performance.