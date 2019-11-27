How much is Dolly Parton worth in 2019?

Last night NBC aired the special, Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry, honoring the talented singer. The special has sparked fans curiosity regarding how much Dolly Parton is worth in 2019.

It seems like Dolly is everywhere these days, proving age is just a number. At 73 years old, the queen of country music is busier than ever with new projects, specials, charities, and, of course, Dollywood.

She was honored with the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year at the Grammy Awards, which included an all-star tribute to the singer during the awards show. Dolly also hosted the 2019 CMA Awards with Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood.

How fun to see #Jolene & #9to5 performed with the classic @DollyParton sass! She sure makes singin fun! What a legend! Happy 50years at the @opry! #pavingtheway for all women in this country! 👸🙏✨ pic.twitter.com/C1ZMlWQAgS — Kira Odette Maness (@misskiraodette) November 27, 2019

The blonde bombshell tackled the male-dominated country music scene during an era where women were considered not a good music bet. Dolly then set her sights on Hollywood, securing several big-screen roles like Steel Magnolias, 9 to 5 and Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.

Dolly’s long-term success has made fans curious about her net worth. After five decades in the business, there is no question the singer has managed to make a nice living. According to Celebrity Net Worth, in 2019 Dolly Parton is worth $600 million.

.@DollyParton reveals the origin story of some of her most prominent assets pic.twitter.com/RIsbKuJhfC — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) November 21, 2019

Where does Dolly Parton’s money come from?

Well, Dolly Parton has sold over 100 million albums. The number doesn’t include her songs that have been sold or remade by other artists.

Whitney Houston’s remake of I Will Always Love You is the perfect example. It is unclear how much money Dolly made off the song. However, Whitney’s people had to buy the rights and get Dolly’s permission for it to be rerecorded, so she earned some cash.

Outside of her acting and singing ventures, a good portion of Dolly’s fortune comes from Dollywood. The infamous theme park is located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee and was opened in 1986.

She has repeatedly said her main reason for opening the amusement park was to give back to her community. Dolly wanted to create something that brought joy and jobs to those in East Tennessee, where she grew up.

It was a dream come true to have the cast and crew in @Dollywood for the premiere of #Heartstrings! Come behind the scenes of our premiere weekend and watch “Heartstrings” now on @netflixfamily 💕 pic.twitter.com/P6EajlCQZy — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) November 23, 2019

Dolly Parton may have a net worth of $600 million in 2019 but she is not stingy with her cash. The singer is involved in several philanthropic efforts, including Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. It is a “gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth until they begin school, no matter their family’s income.”

There truly is no one like Dolly. Fans can learn more about the singer in her new Netflix show Heartstrings. The eight-part series explores various songs and stories written by Dolly. Each episode is a stand-alone story introduced by the legendary singer. All episodes are now streaming.