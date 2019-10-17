Which almost forgotten stars will appear in Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings series on Netflix?

After two successful made-for-TV movies for NBC (Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors and Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love), the songstress will be sharing new stories about the memories and inspirations behind some of her most famous songs.

Debuting next month on Netflix, Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings anthology series will feature eight one-hour long episodes that not only stars Parton, but a number of TV and movie stars we haven’t seen seen in a long time (plus a few we have) including Kathleen Turner (Romancing the Stone), Delta Burke (Designing Women), Tim Reid (WKRP in Cincinnati), Kimberly Williams-Paisley (Father of the Bride), Melissa Leo (Wayward Pines), Ginnifer Goodwin (Once Upon a Time), Julianne Hough (America’s Got Talent) and a bunch more.

New and older favorite versions of Dolly’s songs will be featured in every episode of Heartstrings which will vary in tone “from love stories and inspirational tales to family dramas, westerns, and revenge comedies,” says Netflix.

Here is the complete list of episodes and who will be starring in them when the show begins streaming on November 22, 2019:

These Old Bones

Starring Kathleen Turner, Ginnifer Goodwin and Kyle Bornheimer, this story is about a big-time lawyer shows up to a small town hoping to convince an older woman (and an alleged witch!) to sell her land to a mining company. In the process, she has flashbacks of her past and her thoughts on what the future of her town could become if she sells.

JJ Sneed

Starring Colin O’Donoghue, Willa Fitzgerald, David Denman, Mac Davis and Vanessa Rubio, JJ Sneed is set during the 1880s, a woman longs for something more for her life and meets an outlaw who just might be able to give it to her.

Cracker Jack

Starring Sarah Shahi, Rochelle Aytes, Jessica Collins and Tammy Lynn Michaels this episode bounces back and forth from the past and the present of a woman remembering her friendship with her dog when she was younger and wondering who she has to rely on in the present.

If I Had Wings

Starring Gerald McRaney, Delta Burke, Ben Lawson, Michele Weaver, Brooke Elliott and Tim Reid, this is a story about redemption, three siblings attend the 70th birthday celebration of a father they haven’t had any contact for years because of his previous bad behavior toward them.

Sugar Hill

Starring Patricia Wettig, Timothy Busfield, Virginia Gardner and Tom Brittany, Sugar Hill is about an old married couple go on a road trip to visit the place where they first fell in love with each other and experience other memories along the way.

Down From Dover

Starring Holly Taylor, Shane McGhie, Robert Taylor, Bellamy Young, Camryn Manheim and Mary Lane Haskell, Down From Dover is about a pregnant teenager is sent to live in a home for unwed mothers waiting for the unborn child’s father to come home from the Vietnam War.

Jolene

Starring Julianne Hough, Dolly Parton, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Dallas Roberts, Jolene is based on Parton’s Grammy award-winning song of the same name, Jolene shares the story about two very different women caught in a love triangle and how they affect each other.

Two Doors Down

Starring Melissa Leo, Ray McKinnon, Andy Mientus, Katie Stevens and Michael Willett, his comedy takes place during a wedding held on New Year’s Eve when one family’s lifetime of secrets emerge and chaos ensues.

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings will be available to stream on Netflix on November 22, 2019.