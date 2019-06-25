Home > People

Etika found dead: Popular YouTuber Desmond Amofah dies at 29

25th June 2019 4:48 PM ET
Etika body found
Popular streamer Etika has died at age 29 after being reported missing for several days. Pic credit: Etika/Instagram

Popular YouTuber and Twitch streamer Desmond “Etika” Amofah has been found dead, the NYPD has confirmed.

PewDiePie, Keemstar and many others in the YouTube community have been leading tributes to the online star, who died at age 29.

As previously reported, the body of a male was found in New York’s East River two days after Etika’s belongings were found along Manhattan bridge.

The NYPD revealed today in a post on Twitter that Amofah was found dead, and later confirmed his body was the one pulled from the river.

Etika started making videos in 2012 and built a huge fan base due to his charismatic personality and entertaining reactions to Nintendo games. He built a following of over 800,000 fans across YouTube and Twitch.

In the months leading up to his death, Amofah had publicly threatened suicide several times. In April, he was handcuffed and hospitalized after threatening to commit suicide on Twitter.

Amofah reportedly began to isolate himself from his friends. On 30th April, we told how he accused a concerned fan of ‘swatting’ him after live streaming the police entering his apartment and detaining him. He was again handcuffed and hospitalized.

Etika continued to display erratic behavior online before uploading a video titled I’m Sorry last week, in which he expressed suicidal thoughts and regret for his past mistakes. The video was later removed by YouTube for violating community guidelines.

A search was launched, before Amofah’s body was found in the East River. In a statement, Detective Sophia Mason DCPI Spokesperson said (via E! News):

“On Monday, June 24, 2019, at approximately 1818 hours, police responded to a 911 call for a person floating in the waters in the vicinity of South Street Seaport in the confines of the 1st Precinct. Upon arrival, officers discovered an unresponsive, unidentified male at the location. NYPD Harbor removed the male to the Pier 16 where EMS pronounced him deceased. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.”

Many tributes have poured in for Etika on social media as friends and family mourn his death.

PewDiePie told his 17 million fans to seek help if they are struggling with mental illness after an emotional tribute to Etika.

Desmond ‘Etika’ Amofah is survived by his parents and younger brother.

If you or anyone you know needs help or is feeling in distress contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline confidentially on 1-800-273-TALK or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org. They provide free and confidential support 24 hours a day.

