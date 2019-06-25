Etika found dead: Popular YouTuber Desmond Amofah dies at 29

Popular YouTuber and Twitch streamer Desmond “Etika” Amofah has been found dead, the NYPD has confirmed.

PewDiePie, Keemstar and many others in the YouTube community have been leading tributes to the online star, who died at age 29.

As previously reported, the body of a male was found in New York’s East River two days after Etika’s belongings were found along Manhattan bridge.

The NYPD revealed today in a post on Twitter that Amofah was found dead, and later confirmed his body was the one pulled from the river.

We regret to inform that Desmond Amofah aka Etika has been found deceased. https://t.co/sedwZZxglw — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 25, 2019

Etika started making videos in 2012 and built a huge fan base due to his charismatic personality and entertaining reactions to Nintendo games. He built a following of over 800,000 fans across YouTube and Twitch.

In the months leading up to his death, Amofah had publicly threatened suicide several times. In April, he was handcuffed and hospitalized after threatening to commit suicide on Twitter.

Amofah reportedly began to isolate himself from his friends. On 30th April, we told how he accused a concerned fan of ‘swatting’ him after live streaming the police entering his apartment and detaining him. He was again handcuffed and hospitalized.

Etika continued to display erratic behavior online before uploading a video titled I’m Sorry last week, in which he expressed suicidal thoughts and regret for his past mistakes. The video was later removed by YouTube for violating community guidelines.

A search was launched, before Amofah’s body was found in the East River. In a statement, Detective Sophia Mason DCPI Spokesperson said (via E! News):

“On Monday, June 24, 2019, at approximately 1818 hours, police responded to a 911 call for a person floating in the waters in the vicinity of South Street Seaport in the confines of the 1st Precinct. Upon arrival, officers discovered an unresponsive, unidentified male at the location. NYPD Harbor removed the male to the Pier 16 where EMS pronounced him deceased. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.”

Many tributes have poured in for Etika on social media as friends and family mourn his death.

We mourn the loss of Etika, a beloved member of our gaming creator community. All of us at YouTube are sending condolences to his loved ones and fans. — YouTube Creators (@YTCreators) June 25, 2019

I should share something about Etika. I donated $200 to him on one of his streams back in 2015. He then decided to email me personally. I never thought he would do that. He was was a genuine person who behind the curtain, was a broken man. I felt that. I know that feeling. pic.twitter.com/Q2FdJH9Vqb — Ackeron (@Ackeron7) June 25, 2019

It was for a short time but it was a pleasure to meet etika. Thank you for the hours of entertainment. Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/DinIIU1v7C — young tyrone (@2muchlag) June 25, 2019

PewDiePie told his 17 million fans to seek help if they are struggling with mental illness after an emotional tribute to Etika.

If you're struggling mentally, speak to someone close or call, you are important! United Kingdom 🇬🇧 116 123

United States 🇺🇸 1-800-273-8255

Canada 🇨🇦 1 800 456 4566

Ireland 🇮🇪 116 123

Philippines 🇵🇭 2919

Australia 🇦🇺 131 114

France 🇫🇷 01 45 39 40 00 — ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) June 25, 2019

Desmond ‘Etika’ Amofah is survived by his parents and younger brother.

If you or anyone you know needs help or is feeling in distress contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline confidentially on 1-800-273-TALK or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org. They provide free and confidential support 24 hours a day.