YouTuber Daniel Desmond ‘Etika’ Amofah missing: Keemstar reveals suicide fears

20th June 2019 11:05 AM ET
YouTuber Daniel Desmond ‘Etika’ Amofah is missing. Pic credit: Etika/Instagram

Police are reportedly searching for YouTuber Daniel Desmond “Etika” Amofah after he uploaded a video and message to YouTube at midnight last night that appeared to be a “suicide note.”

Friends and colleagues have been trying to contact him since he uploaded the footage — including YouTuber Keemstar, whom he mentioned in the clip shortly after saying “the world will be better off without me”.

Some have reported that Etika’s phone was going to voicemail for several hours but later started ringing. However, no one is said to have answered the calls to his phone.

Etika, as Daniel Desmond Amofah is best known to friends and followers, uploaded a video titled I’m Sorry to his YouTube channel at midnight on June 19. In the video, he threatened to commit suicide after expressing regret about his past actions.

He also wrote what friends and fans fear is a suicide note in the video description.

I’m sorry for betraying all of your trust. I’m sorry for the manipulative things I’ve done, and I’m sorry I never sought help for myself… I don’t know what awaits me on the other side, but I’m ready to face it.

As far as we know, there is no life after death. My time ends now, but if there is a way for me too, I’ll send you all as many blessings as I can from the other side.

The latest development comes after police arrested and detained Etika in April following a 30-minute standoff on Instagram Live.

Monsters & Critics reported in April that police officers came to his house after someone called for a SWAT team to raid his apartment in Brooklyn. The SWAT team had to break into his apartment after he refused to open the door.

But after he was released, he took to social media and threatened to press charges against the person who called the police to his apartment.

Footage of his arrest was posted online.

Etika also posted footage of his standoff with the police.

This is not the first time that Etika has threatened suicide. After he was banned on Twitch last October for using allegedly homophobic language, he began posting messages that many of his followers thought were veiled suicide threats. He apparently suffered a mental breakdown in January 2019 and fans became concerned that he was struggling with mental health issues.

On April 16, he posted a series of bizarre tweets that got fans worried once again that he was contemplating suicide.

“Savonarola! I’m going to kill myself! You lot certainly have already. Shame on you all, silly humans,” he tweeted.

He stated in one of the tweets that he was going to shoot himself.

“I am about to shoot myself in the forehead with a pistol I purchased from a gunshop in Long Island. Bury me in Broo…klyyyy…n,” he tweeeted.

His friends and neighbors called police and he was reportedly arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The past incidents have led some to dismiss his latest threats, saying he is merely engaging in attention-seeking behavior. He had previously hinted that he was about to have another “mental breakdown.” He took to Twitter on June 2 to ask his followers, “When should I have my next mental breakdown y’all?”

However, most followers appear to think that anyone who would seek attention by repeatedly threatening suicide needs help.

