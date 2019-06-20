Police are reportedly searching for YouTuber Daniel Desmond “Etika” Amofah after he uploaded a video and message to YouTube at midnight last night that appeared to be a “suicide note.”

Friends and colleagues have been trying to contact him since he uploaded the footage — including YouTuber Keemstar, whom he mentioned in the clip shortly after saying “the world will be better off without me”.

Some have reported that Etika’s phone was going to voicemail for several hours but later started ringing. However, no one is said to have answered the calls to his phone.

Yeah I just saw the video Etika is actually in trouble again & needs help. Actually seems suicidal this time. — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) June 20, 2019

The scariest thing about this Etika video where he’s basically saying he’s not going to be around anymore. He uploaded at midnight but it was filmed in the day meaning it’s a scheduled upload & if he really did off himself it’s too late. Trying to make contact now. pic.twitter.com/RayR6XN9XW — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) June 20, 2019

3 hours ago he was good. I hope he’s OK but I’m also sick of the publicity stunts. Maybe it’s not his fault. pic.twitter.com/bhjY5Msv3R — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) June 20, 2019

Police have been called and they're searching for Etika. pic.twitter.com/zWNkEJxVqt — nut-job (@DoubleA_Charged) June 20, 2019

I think someone has possession of his phone because it's ringing now instead of going straight to voicemail. — nut-job (@DoubleA_Charged) June 20, 2019

Etika, as Daniel Desmond Amofah is best known to friends and followers, uploaded a video titled I’m Sorry to his YouTube channel at midnight on June 19. In the video, he threatened to commit suicide after expressing regret about his past actions.

He also wrote what friends and fans fear is a suicide note in the video description.

I’m sorry for betraying all of your trust. I’m sorry for the manipulative things I’ve done, and I’m sorry I never sought help for myself… I don’t know what awaits me on the other side, but I’m ready to face it. As far as we know, there is no life after death. My time ends now, but if there is a way for me too, I’ll send you all as many blessings as I can from the other side.

The description of Etika ‘s video is literally a suicide letter. pic.twitter.com/1kOdaNUwzo — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) June 20, 2019

the description on the video is extremely distressing those who know Etika have reached out to him, and I have reached out to those who know him for updates pic.twitter.com/9s2ylrFCYw — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) June 20, 2019

The latest development comes after police arrested and detained Etika in April following a 30-minute standoff on Instagram Live.

Monsters & Critics reported in April that police officers came to his house after someone called for a SWAT team to raid his apartment in Brooklyn. The SWAT team had to break into his apartment after he refused to open the door.

Etika just got arrested live on instagram by nypd pic.twitter.com/ilGdf1xBYb — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) April 29, 2019

But after he was released, he took to social media and threatened to press charges against the person who called the police to his apartment.

Wasn't I #1 trending in the world today? Thanks to swatting. Internet personalities shouldn't have to fear for their lives like this. I am a powerful black man. I will not fold to intimidation from internet trolls trying to ruin my life online. Another swatter got 25 years. — Etika @ 999 (@Etika) April 30, 2019

Can I please press charges against the people that swatted me today @NYPDnews ? — Etika @ 999 (@Etika) April 30, 2019

I would like to press charges against the individual that claimed I was suicidal to Swat my home. You destroyed my property, wasted the New York City Police Department's time, and my own personal time. You cost this city tens of thousands of dollars. I will be pressing charges. — Etika @ 999 (@Etika) April 30, 2019

Footage of his arrest was posted online.

Etika also posted footage of his standoff with the police.

This is not the first time that Etika has threatened suicide. After he was banned on Twitch last October for using allegedly homophobic language, he began posting messages that many of his followers thought were veiled suicide threats. He apparently suffered a mental breakdown in January 2019 and fans became concerned that he was struggling with mental health issues.

On April 16, he posted a series of bizarre tweets that got fans worried once again that he was contemplating suicide.

“Savonarola! I’m going to kill myself! You lot certainly have already. Shame on you all, silly humans,” he tweeted.

Savonarola! I'm going to kill myself! You lot certainly have already. Shame on you all, silly humans. — Etika @ 999 (@Etika) April 16, 2019

He stated in one of the tweets that he was going to shoot himself.

“I am about to shoot myself in the forehead with a pistol I purchased from a gunshop in Long Island. Bury me in Broo…klyyyy…n,” he tweeeted.

Please dont man. If this Is really you, trust me people love u and you're an asset to this world — Ice_Poseidon (@REALIcePoseidon) April 16, 2019

Mate, it’s seriously not funny anymore. Please get help. — Joey (@TheAn1meMan) April 16, 2019

His friends and neighbors called police and he was reportedly arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Cops are here — Alice 🏖️ (@TheAlicePika) April 16, 2019

He's being sent to the hospital, I'm not saying where. He's physically UNHARMED. I'm letting his loved ones know. Pray for him. — Alice 🏖️ (@TheAlicePika) April 16, 2019

The past incidents have led some to dismiss his latest threats, saying he is merely engaging in attention-seeking behavior. He had previously hinted that he was about to have another “mental breakdown.” He took to Twitter on June 2 to ask his followers, “When should I have my next mental breakdown y’all?”

This MOTHER F*CKER! Never trust the Antichrist! pic.twitter.com/jGq92nuyij — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) June 20, 2019

However, most followers appear to think that anyone who would seek attention by repeatedly threatening suicide needs help.