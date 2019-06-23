Home > People

Etika feared dead after YouTuber’s belongings found along Manhattan Bridge following ‘suicide note’ video

By
23rd June 2019 9:01 AM ET
Etika in one of his recent YouTube videos
Etika in one of his recent YouTube videos. Pic credit: @TR1Iceman/YouTube

YouTuber Etika is feared dead after his belongings were found along Manhattan Bridge in New York City after he posted a video which many took to be a “suicide note”.

The star said in the video, which was titled I’m Sorry and which has since been removed from YouTube, that the “world would be better off without” him.

Etika, whose real name was Daniel Desmond Amofah, repeatedly apologized for past actions and added: “I don’t know what awaits me on the other side, but I’m ready to face it.”

Friends revealed on social media how they had been unable to contact the YouTuber, who earlier this year was detained by the NYPD after making suicide references during an Instagram Live stream.

Yesterday police, who had been trying to trace the 29-year-old since he was last heard from on Wednesday at 8pm, revealed some of his personal items had been found along the Manhattan Bridge that night, including his driving license, cell phone, wallet and several cards.

A Nintendo Switch and laptop bag also believed to be his — containing boxer shorts, a shirt, shorts and headphones — were also found, police told the New York Post.

Etika’s friend and fellow YouTuber Keemstar — who was mentioned by Etika in his I’m Sorry video — had initially posted tweets suggesting he thought Etika’s disappearance may have been a prank, but said he now feared the worst, posting a message saying: “I think we lost him guys.”

He also appealed to YouTube to reinstate Etika’s I’m Sorry video:

Others also posted messages, with many still holding out hope that Etika could still be alive.

 

If you or anyone you know needs help or is feeling in distress contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline confidentially on 1-800-273-TALK or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org. They provide free and confidential support 24 hours a day.

