Etika feared dead after YouTuber’s belongings found along Manhattan Bridge following ‘suicide note’ video

YouTuber Etika is feared dead after his belongings were found along Manhattan Bridge in New York City after he posted a video which many took to be a “suicide note”.

The star said in the video, which was titled I’m Sorry and which has since been removed from YouTube, that the “world would be better off without” him.

Etika, whose real name was Daniel Desmond Amofah, repeatedly apologized for past actions and added: “I don’t know what awaits me on the other side, but I’m ready to face it.”

Friends revealed on social media how they had been unable to contact the YouTuber, who earlier this year was detained by the NYPD after making suicide references during an Instagram Live stream.

Yesterday police, who had been trying to trace the 29-year-old since he was last heard from on Wednesday at 8pm, revealed some of his personal items had been found along the Manhattan Bridge that night, including his driving license, cell phone, wallet and several cards.

Have you seen Desmond Amofah aka Etika?

He was last heard from June 19 at about 8PM by phone. He is 29 years old, approx 6 feet tall, and 160 lbs. He is a known @YouTube blogger and has many people concerned after a recent video. Call @NYPDTips anonymously with info 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/SfaDa2OifJ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 20, 2019

A Nintendo Switch and laptop bag also believed to be his — containing boxer shorts, a shirt, shorts and headphones — were also found, police told the New York Post.

I personally just spoke to the NYPD and they confirmed that Etika's personal belongings were found on the Manhattan Bridge — Steve Lookner (@lookner) June 23, 2019

Etika’s friend and fellow YouTuber Keemstar — who was mentioned by Etika in his I’m Sorry video — had initially posted tweets suggesting he thought Etika’s disappearance may have been a prank, but said he now feared the worst, posting a message saying: “I think we lost him guys.”

Dear @Etika , listen man if you can see this right now please let the internet know you are alive. Yes some people will be mad but trust me way more people will be happy to know you are alive & safe somewhere. — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) June 23, 2019

At the Manhattan Bridge Wednesday night, cops found @Etika 's driver’s license, & other cards and his wallet. Cops found his cell phone, a black & red Nintendo Switch & laptop bag that was his. NYPD sources said. (I think we lost him guys) pic.twitter.com/UQUrlXIKiZ — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) June 23, 2019

Ok now it’s actually starting to hit me. Fuck dude! — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) June 23, 2019

He also appealed to YouTube to reinstate Etika’s I’m Sorry video:

If Etika really did pass away. Can he have his goodbye video restored on YouTube @TeamYouTube. Feels wrong to have a mans last words be taken down. — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) June 23, 2019

Others also posted messages, with many still holding out hope that Etika could still be alive.

Just because they found Etika's personal belongings DOES NOT mean they found his body. I am 3000% NOT surprised he threw all of his things away. — Alice 🔜 AX!! (@TheAlicePika) June 23, 2019

Heard about the Etika update. Apparently, confirmed that he left his belongings next to a bridge. It’s not looking good. I’m trying to remain calm and be optimistic but the longer this drags out the more unsettling it becomes. — Omni (@InfernoOmni) June 23, 2019

I have refrained from comment on this since I have been so busy but have been watching Twitter for updates. Really hope this is a prank. Mental illness has won too many fights. I really dont want to lose Etika to it. 🙁 Rooting for him. — Boogie2988 🔜 TooManyGames in PA! (@Boogie2988) June 22, 2019

I only met him once but he was an absolute legend to be around. Fuck i hope hes still with us. — Lannan (@LazarBeamYT) June 23, 2019

Etika, please be ok, I'm terrified 🙏 — Nux (@Nux_Taku) June 23, 2019

If you or anyone you know needs help or is feeling in distress contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline confidentially on 1-800-273-TALK or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org. They provide free and confidential support 24 hours a day.