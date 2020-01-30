Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Chapman proposes to Moon Angell on Dr. Oz Show: Are Dog and Angell engaged?

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman has sparked engagement rumors after he lost his wife Beth to throat cancer in June 2019.

A teaser for an episode of The Dr. Oz Show, scheduled to air on February 3, shows Dog proposing to Moon Angell during an interview with Dr. Oz.

The 66-year-old Dog’s Most Wanted star was on the show with his rumored girlfriend Moon Angell and after talking about the emotional trauma he has suffered since losing Beth, he said he felt “a lot happier” with Angell around.

“Moon Angell, will you marry me?” he later said with an emotion-laden voice.

TMZ reported that sources said Dog also told Moon that he loved her and that it was God who told him to propose to her.

The proposal appeared to confirm recent rumors that Dog and Angell were in a relationship.

A marriage proposal? After weeks of family turmoil, @DogBountyHunter and Moon Angell join me to set the record straight. Airs 2/3. pic.twitter.com/kUsE7zBPRQ — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) January 29, 2020

Are Dog and Angell engaged?

Since the teaser clip was released, people have been inquiring whether Dog and Angell are engaged.

TMZ reports that Moon Angell has a long relationship with the Chapman family. She was one of Beth’s closest friends and had served as maid of honor at Beth and Dog’s wedding.

Dog and Angell reportedly grew close after Beth died. However, rumors and speculation that they are in a relationship upset one of Dog’s daughters Lyssa so much that she took to Twitter in December to slam Moon for dating her father.

“You’re a disgusting woman,” she wrote in a now-deleted December 18 tweet, according to Radar Online. “Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife, who you were supposed to be a ‘friend’ to, is the lowest scum on the planet…”

She also revealed in another now-deleted tweet that Angell once dated her brother.

“If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your stepmom died what would you do? If you went to your mother’s closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do?”

I will not tweet. I willl not tweet I will not tweet. I will not tweet. — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) January 29, 2020

If you didn’t come from a healthy family, make sure a healthy family comes from you 💕❤️ — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) January 29, 2020

Dog reacted to Lyssa’s criticism

Dog reacted to Lyssa’s criticism of his relationship with Moon Angell in an interview with Radar Online earlier this month. According to Radar Online, Dog said his kids abandoned him after Beth died and that it was only Angell who stayed with him.

“All my children are grown and gone on their own, there’s no one left to help me!” he said.

He said that although he had no intention of replacing Beth he needed someone to help overcome his loneliness after Beth died.

“I know Almighty God hears my broken heart and I didn’t ask him for another Mrs. Chapman, but I asked him for a friend and He gave me Moon,” he said according to Radar Online

Family sources said Dog’s proposal to Moon Angell “not legit”

TMZ reported that sources close to the Chapman family said Dog’s proposal to Moon was “not legit.” According to the sources, Dog proposed when he momentarily got carried away.

The family source reportedly added that Dog did not give Moon an engagement ring and that they are not engaged.

But the statement by the family sources appeared to contradict what played out on the set of The Dr. Oz Show. Members of the show’s production team said they got the impression that Dog meant it when he asked Moon to marry him, according to TMZ.

Dog’s interview on Dr. Oz Show airs on Monday, February 3.