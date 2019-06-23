Beth Chapman, Dog the Bounty Hunter star, in medically-induced coma, family says

Beth Chapman, the wife of Duane “Dog” Chapman, is in a medically induced coma after she was admitted to the intensive care unit at the Queens Medical Center in Hawaii, according to a statement released by the family on Saturday.

The family asked friends and fans to “pray for Beth” and also sent their “sincere thanks to everyone for their prayers,” Hawaii News Now reported.

“Please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you,” Duane Chapman tweeted early on Sunday.

The latest development comes after Beth’s prolonged struggle with cancer. She was first diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September 2017. The cancer was successful removed and Dog announced to relieved fans she was recovering.

But it returned in 2018 and spread to her lungs. In November, she had to undergo emergency surgery and started chemotherapy.

She was also taken to hospital in April after she developed breathing issues.

Duane, 66, and Beth, 51, are best known for the reality show Dog the Bounty Hunter, which launched on A&E in 2004 and ended in 2012. The show follows the bounty hunting and bail bonds business ran by the couple.

After Beth was diagnosed with cancer, they started a TV special called Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives in 2017. The show featured Beth’s 13-hour surgery to remove the cancerous tumor in her throat.

Despite her health crisis, Beth was able to participate in the filming of episodes of their upcoming WGN America reality series Dog’s Most Wanted. A premiere date for the new series has not been announced.