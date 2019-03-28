28th March 2019 12:17 PM ET

Dog’s Most Wanted is a new reality show coming soon to WGN America. The upcoming series follows Duane “Dog” Chapman — best known to his fans as Dog the Bounty Hunter — as he hunts America’s most wanted fugitives.

In Dog’s Most Wanted, fans will follow Dog, his wife Beth, and his team of professional bounty hunters known as The Dirty Dozen, as they help the FBI hunt down fugitives.

Beth has cancer but she is not letting her battle with the disease stop her from joining her husband in his latest reality show project.

Ahead of the return of Dog (Duane Chapman), Beth and The Dirty Dozen to TV screens for Dog’s Most Wanted, we bring you everything you need to know about the upcoming reality show.

Dog’s Most Wanted premiere date coming in May 2019

Dog’s Most Wanted is set to premiere on WGN America in May 2019, however WGN America has not yet announced an exact day when the reality show will make its debut. We will update this post when the air date for Dog’s Most Wanted is announced.

How many episodes will Season 1 feature?

Dog’s Most Wanted Season 1 will feature 10 episodes.

Production details

Dog’s Most Wanted is produced by Red Arrow Studios’ Dorsey Pictures in association with Duane (Dog) and Beth’s Entertainment by Bonnie and Clyde.

Chapman and Beth (for Bonnie and Clyde), and Chris Dorsey and Matt Assmus (for Dorsey Pictures), serve as executive producers.

The series started production early in 2019. Dog confirmed in an interview with the Daily Mail earlier this month that five episodes of the series had been shot.

Dog’s Most Wanted: What the show is about

Dog’s Most Wanted follows Dog (Duane Chapman) — a former motorcycle gang member who spent time in prison — as he leads a team of professional bounty hunters known as The Dirty Dozen, in pursuit of the Dog’s “bucket list” of America’s most wanted fugitives.

The list is compiled from the States, U.S. Marshals and FBI’s lists of fugitives from around the country.

Although Dog’s wife Beth, 51, has cancer, she is not letting her fight prevent her from joining her husband’s team as they search for America’s most-wanted fugitives.

One of the reality show’s upcoming episodes follows Dog, 66, as he captures Jinel Sexton, a fugitive who is accused of rape, in Covington, Louisiana. Sexton is wanted by Louisiana’s St. Tammany Parish authorities for alleged sexual battery of a minor. The upcoming episode follows Dog as he negotiates the surrender of Jinel Sexton and books him into jail on a no bond hold.

Duane “Dog” Chapman first achieved fame when he appeared on his reality TV series Dog the Bounty Hunter (2004-2012). He also starred in Dog and Beth: On the Hunt (2013-2015).

Beth’s battle with cancer

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s latest reality show project comes at a time that his beloved wife Beth is struggling with cancer. Beth was first diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September 2017.

Soon after the initial diagnosis, Dog shared with fans the good news that Beth’s cancer had been removed and that she was recovering. However, the throat cancer returned in 2018 and on November 26, Beth had to undergo an emergency surgery on a throat blockage at a hospital in Los Angeles.

She started chemotherapy after the surgery.

Beth is not letting her health crisis stop her for joining her husband in his latest project.

In an emotional interview, Duane “Dog” Chapman told DailyMail TV that Beth has vowed that “if these are her last days on earth she wants to spend every moment with me on the hunt.” Dog vowed to do everything in his power to help Beth overcome her health crisis.

Dog revealed that Beth started spitting blood after undergoing chemotherapy treatment and that she has lost a lot of weight.

Dog’s Naked, Addicted and Afraid rehab program

Dog also revealed that he was starting a new rehab program, Naked, Addicted and Afraid, for drug-addicted criminals he has arrested. The program is an alternative to sending drug-addicted criminals to prison in order to help them to not commit the same offense again.

According to Dog, the rehab program, which lasts between 40 to 65 days, takes place at a center in an upscale area of Boca Raton, Florida called Treatment Alternatives. The center has state-of-the art facilities, including a large swimming pool.

Dog said that after spending four decades hunting down and putting criminals behind bars he has become convinced that rehab and not prison is the remedy for criminals with drug addiction who repeatedly offend to sustain their drug addiction. Dog added that America’s prisons were being filled with individuals who repeatedly commit crimes to feed their addiction.

He said that since he has realized the need to avoid putting drug-addicted criminals in jail, he has started sending them to his Naked, Addicted and Afraid rehab program. He said his Naked, Addicted and Afraid rehab program was designed to break the vicious cycle of drug-addicted criminals “re-offending” after they were released from prison.