Beth Chapman dies at 51 after prolonged battle with throat cancer, Twitter reacts

26th June 2019 3:41 PM ET
Beth and Duane 'Dog' Chapmam
Beth Chapman dies at age 51 after a prolonged battle with cancer. Pic credit: @ImageCollect/Admedia

Beth Chapman has died after a prolonged battle with throat cancer, Duane “Dog” Chapman announced on Twitter this morning.

The announcement comes after Beth was rushed to the hospital on Saturday due to a choking emergency. She was placed in a medically-induced coma after being admitted to the intensive care unit at Queen’s Medical Center in Hawaii.

Following Dog’s announcement, hundreds of fans took to Twitter to offer their condolences.

Beth, 51, and Dog, 66, married in 2006 and appeared together on his Dog the Bounty Hunter reality series on A&E. The show followed Dog’s bounty hunter and bail bondsman business which Beth managed with her husband.

Dog the Bounty Hunter ran on A&E from 2004 to 2015. The couple also appeared in the spin-off series Dog and Beth: On the Hunt (2013-2015). Another spin-off series Dog’s Most Wanted is scheduled to premiere on WGN America in 2020.

Beth was first diagnosed with stage II cancer in September 2017. She underwent successful surgery and Dog announced she was cancer-free. Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives (2017) featured Beth’s surgery to remove the cancerous cells from her throat.

The cancer returned in 2018 and in November 2018 she underwent another surgery followed by aggressive chemotherapy. A spokesperson for the family revealed that she had stage IV cancer and she was hospitalized again in April after suffering breathing difficulties.

Fox News reports that Beth stopped the chemotherapy this year, calling it “poison.”

The family announced on Saturday that she had been hospitalized once again after a choking emergency and doctors were reportedly forced to put her in an induced coma after she arrived at the ICU at Queen’s Medical Center in Hawaii in a state of agitation and pain, and in urgent need of oxygen.

They first placed her on a mild sedative to calm her down but they were forced to induce coma when she did not react well to the mild sedatives.

Beth is survived by her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, 66, and 12 children from multiple marriages.

