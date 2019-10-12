Deavan Clegg says Laura Jallali faked her pregnancy, calls out 90 Day Fiance co-star for ‘lies’

Who knew 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way would be so full of drama in its very first season? As the newest spinoff of the TLC franchise inches closer to the end of its initial run, there has been quite a bit of off-camera drama between cast members from the show.

The latest is an Instagram live video shared by Deavan Clegg on Friday. She recently suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage after having her pregnancy news leaked really, really early.

Deavan jumped on Instagram at 7 a.m. Korean Standard Time to take aim at Laura Jallali, whom she claims has been running around on social media “talking s**t” about her.

Apparently, Laura had something to say about Deavan’s decision to let fellow 90 Day Fiance star Leida Margaretha watch her son, calling out Deavan’s ability to parent because she allowed Leida to babysit while she filmed the Tell All in New York City.

In the video, Deavan unpacked quite a bit of info on Laura, whom she chose not to name but still dropped enough details about why she is so angry that it really couldn’t be anyone else.

While she was at it, Deavan put Laura on blast for all of the drama she’s been stirring up and even called her out on a few alleged lies. She also claimed to have receipts that prove she’s telling the truth.

Deavan said she was “100 percent” sure that Laura faked her pregnancy and the miscarriage, claiming that she has text messages where she talked about putting that story out there. She also said she believed that the “bruised” eye photo was fake.

Apparently, the reason for the pregnancy claims was to deflect from the negative attention that one of her friends was getting. It’s not exactly clear who that friend is but there has been a lot of The Other Way drama lately surrounding both Jenny Slatten and Evelin Villegas. 90 Day Fiance fans have speculated that it could have been either one of them since both have been dealing with their fair share of drama lately.

Here’s a copy of Deavan Clegg’s Instagram live video that starts about halfway through. She does give a recap of her entire issue and what was talked about in more detail earlier in the video.

“I was very nice to this said cast member,” Deavan explained. “The reason that I called them out is because I was experiencing a miscarriage myself. It’s not something to joke about. It’s not something to lie about. And I know 100 percent that it was a lie because I’ve seen the messages and I would never ever post them publicly because I am respecting that person’s privacy.”

Deavan also talked about the overwhelming support she has received since revealing her miscarriage and thanked her fans for that.

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.