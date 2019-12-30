Dean Hashim attempts to make peace with Tim Malcolm heading into 2020

Another 90 Day Fiance cast member is attempting to leave the past behind them in 2020. Dean Hashim has posted a screenshot of a message he sent to Tim Malcolm in an attempt to squash their beef before the end of the year.

Tarik Myers’ outspoken brother let Tim and his Instagram following know why he removed his response to Tim’s rant earlier this month. It turns out that he just wants to let the past be the past.

“Tim I took my response Video down cause nomatter what anyone says my apology was REAL,” Dean told Tim via DM. “The only reason I made the response vid is because I felt like I needed to but f**k it I f**ked up by joking on you and THAT’S IT! Anyways be blessed in 2020 bruh. New Year = New Beginnings.”

It seems that Dean has finally realized that a truly sincere apology should come without justification and definitely without further insult. The funny part is that Dean said in his response video that he wasn’t going to bring Tim up again, which seems to be all the Before the 90 Days star wanted.

And yet, here we are, with another message about Tim and even a screenshot of Dean’s DM to Tim.

At this point, it’s not clear if Tim Malcolm will be accepting his apology this time either. He hasn’t in the past and recently made it very clear that all he wants Dean Hashim to do is to just stop talking about him.

Many 90 Day Fiance fans have been upset about Tarik and Dean’s absence from Pillow Talk and have questioned whether they may have been removed due to Dean’s comments about Tim Malcolm.

And while Dean has denied that is the case, the rumor just doesn’t want to die. Especially after Tim and his ex-fiancee Veronica seemingly popped up on the TLC series in their place.

A New Year’s truce seems to be working so far for Larissa Lima and Mother Debbie. Maybe it can work out for Dean Hashim and Tim Malcolm as well.