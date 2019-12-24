Tarik Myers and Dean Hashim appear in 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk happy holidays message

There have been a lot of questions about Tarik and Dean’s absence from 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk in recent weeks.

Many seem to believe that the brothers lost their spot on the TLC series following Dean Hashim’s comments about Tim Malcolm that were made both on the show and in subsequent interviews.

Dean has many times denied that is the case and even assured his fans that he will be back on the 90 Day Fiance franchise at some point in the future, hinting heavily that he will be a part of one of the spin-off shows.

Still, rumors about why Dean and Tarik haven’t been seen on Pillow Talk continue to circulate, with the latest rumor being that Tim may have replaced Tarik and Dean.

However, a new Pillow Talk season’s greetings video was just shared by TLC on the 90 Day Fiance Facebook page and it heavily features Tarik Myers and Dean Hashim among some of the other popular cast members making appearances.

All of the 90 Day Fiance cast members seen in the special Pillow Talk video are wearing matching red pajamas and Santa hats, making it clear that the taping was done for the holidays and probably rather recently.

That is what makes it look like Tarik and Dean haven’t been removed from the show permanently, but, instead, have likely been cycled out to make room for other cast members to make an appearance.

Celebrate | Pillow Talk 'Tis the season! ⛄️Have a cozy holiday from your #90DayFiance faves. Posted by 90 Day Fiance on Tuesday, December 24, 2019

Speculation about the future of Tarik Myers and Dean Hashim on future episodes of Pillow Talk was fueled recently when Tarik posted a vague message on Instagram about a falling out with a family member who had “fux up the bag.”

Tarik went off about an unnamed family member who stabbed him in the back and then blocked both him and his girl. He also accused that person of acting like they were still getting along on social media in order to further his own interests.

We can’t imagine who else he could have been talking about aside from Dean, as that is the only family member he has appeared with on any of the 90 Day Fiance spinoffs.

In any case, Tarik and Dean’s appearance in this special video really makes it look like there is no issue with TLC, as Dean Hashim has previously said.

As we wait to see if Tarik and Dean return to the show together or if their falling out will split them up permanently, enjoy the video above featuring many 90 Day Fiance favorites. The video includes David and Annie, Mother Debbie and Colt, and Loren and Alexei as they wish TLC viewers a Happy Hanukah, Merry Christmas, and Happy Kwanzaa.

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk airs Sundays at 11/10c on TLC.