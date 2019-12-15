Dean Hashim denies Tim Malcolm jokes got him booted from 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

90 Day Fiance brothers Tarik Myers and Dean Hashim have not been present on Pillow Talk lately and that has a few TLC viewers wondering what happened to the outspoken duo.

In fact, there was even a rumor going around that Tarik and Dean were removed from the show because of comments they made about Tim Malcolm’s sexuality during Season 3 of Before the 90 Days.

It turns out that isn’t the case and Dean Hashim is clearing things up. After making sure his “AC was pumping,” Dean got down to business and he had a long list of things to address but first, he talked about Pillow Talk.

According to Dean, he still has a great relationship with TLC and has not been banned from the 90 Day Fiance franchise. In fact, he promised those watching the Instagram live that was captured below that they definitely haven’t seen the last of him.

To further prove that Dean Hashim and the TLC network are a-okay, he even briefly put on his TLC hat.

While his NDA keeps him from telling fans exactly what was going on, Dean made it sound like he’ll be popping up at some point in the future on one of the spin-offs.

Now, we know that Dean has a girlfriend in the Philippines and it’s very likely that the pair have been filming together. Is it possible that he could be on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way? Based on what Dean said, it really sounds like we can expect him to be a part of that cast.

In the meantime, Dean Hashim made it clear that those who want to hear more from him can tune in to his Team Dean podcast, where he is still “clownin’.”

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.