Are Duggar courtships arranged or are they just a happenstance?

Duggar courtships have been booming over the last several years. From Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard to John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett, they have all courted and married within a short amount of time.

There has always been some question about whether Jim Bob Duggar sets up meetings with his children’s mates. Viewers know that he introduced Jill and Derick, though at this point he may deeply regret that. They have denied arrangements of any sort, but some fans aren’t buying their protests.

Theories have been floating around Reddit about the arrangements made for the Duggar children. One in particular that stands out is Josh Duggar marrying Anna Duggar. Some think Jim Bob Duggar may have encouraged this union so that his son’s predatory behavior and obsession with sex could be dealt with in a way where no one would be any wiser. After all, having relations with your wife is deemed appropriate no matter the position or foreplay involved.

Also, Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson moved incredibly fast. There is speculation that the two had been introduced years prior in order to set up a possible courtship if no one else was available.

Remember, Marjorie Jackson and Josiah courted for a very short while. Things ended right around the time the Josh Duggar scandal was cracked wide open. It is thought the Jacksons wanted to distance themselves.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are definitely an exception. They were introduced because of Ben Seewald. He was more worldly than she ever could dream of being. Jeremy experienced things, including premarital sex, that would have been a red flag if Jim Bob Duggar had control. It was clear he wasn’t a huge fan of the union, and now, Jinger is off living her best life with her husband and daughter.

It will be interesting to see how the next set of courtships develop and fall. Jana Duggar is the only female of age to court at home, which has caused a lot of speculation about her sexuality. Jason Duggar was rumored to be courting Lauren Caldwell a few months ago, but no official announcement has been made.