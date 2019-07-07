Amber Portwood’s social media clap back to Jenelle Evans might not have been intentional, but it still stung

Jenelle Evans and Amber Portwood. Pic credit: @Image Collect/StarMaxWorldwideAmber Portwood was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning for an alleged domestic disturbance involving her partner, Andrew Glennon. The reality star has now bonded out of jail and is back home, though neither Andrew nor Amber have spoken out about the current state of their relationship–or if they’re even in the sam vicinity.

After her arrest, Jenelle Evans Eason took it upon herself to create even further drama between the pair by smugly stating that “at least she’s learned from her mistakes.” Both Teen Mom stars have had extensive arrests and encounters with the law.

Amber was previous arrested for domestic assault against her ex, Gary Shirley.

Both Amber and Jenelle participate in a program in which a third-party posts to their social media for them. In this program, it advertises gossip about their fellow Teen Mom stars.

Not too long after Jenelle’s shade, Amber’s bot posted shade of its own, pointing out the 911 call Jenelle placed against her husband, David Eason.

While some fans claimed this was immature on Amber’s part, the reality star was likely still in jail at the time of the posting, so it was not intention.

Still, it’s likely Jenelle Evans Eason will take it as a dig and continue the online flame war.

