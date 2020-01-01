90 Day Fiance exclusive: Tim Malcolm speaks out after accepting Dean Hashim apology

Tim Malcolm has spoken and it looks like Dean Hashim’s apology has been accepted. Both of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast members are ready to move forward into the new year with a clean slate.

On New Year’s Eve, Tim replied to Dean’s latest apology to let everyone know where he stands.

“For the record.. I forgive you @deanhashim90,” Tim wrote in a message posted to Instagram on Tuesday. “I believe in an old saying that my favorite boss I ever had taught me. ‘Fix it and move on.'”

He continued, “Life is too short to spend it angry or resentful. If you want to clean your soul for 2020… forgive someone and move on. We are all so comfortable to say mean things to each other on social media. Do you want to show how tough you really are ? Forgive your enemies publicly and tag it #Forgivefor2020 … you will feel better I promise you! Don’t drag negativity into a new year.”

And as 90 Day Fiance fans responded to Tim’s remarks, he even clarified in the comments that Dean has not been fired from Pillow Talk.

After being accused of having Dean fired from 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, Tim responded, “he didn’t get fired .. at least not to my knowledge and even if he did it had nothing to do with me …. his brother Tarik even publicly posted that last week. Don’t believe everything you read. Almost all the information printed about 90 day cast members is lies or manipulations.”

Then, after accepting Dean’s apology, Tim wanted to clarify why he accepted this apology and how he’s ready to move on in an exclusive statement to Monsters & Critics.

“Dean reached out to me through private message and gave me what I felt was a real apology and further apologized for the way he handled the first apology,” Tim explained. ” I am not interested in continuing a war of insults into 2020. I accepted his apology as I felt it was genuine.”

Tim went on to talk about the pressure of filming a reality TV show. “I know the stress of being in the public eye and I respect every other cast member who I know is dealing with the same issues and stress as me of having everything we say and do be scrutinized and put under a microscope. Nobody is perfect including myself.”

It sounds like Tim Malcolm is definitely ready to leave the drama and negativity in the past as we head into 2020.