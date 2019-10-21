The Walking Dead Season 10, Episode 3 recap: Always trust Carol — even when she sees dead people

This episode of AMC’s The Walking Dead is bought to viewers by the ghosts of the characters past.

Thanks to Alpha (Samantha Morton) killing a group of characters in Season 9 and Siddiq (Avi Nash) being the sole survivor — because you have to leave one to tell the story in all its horrible glory — he is now suffering pretty badly. This is not a good thing when you are the only doctor in the village.

Thankfully, Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas) isn’t as big a d*ck as I thought he was in the Season 10 premiere of The Walking Dead and told Siddiq a story about a hot guy who suffers pretty badly from PTSD.

Of course, that hot guy turns out to be Dante, and Siddiq can, at least, smile about the story. But, more importantly, he likely now feels like someone understands what he is going through.

Meanwhile, Alexandria is under attack from a mass of walkers. As Forbes points out, the group is pretty sure this is the work of Alpha and, when Gamma (Thora Birch) shows up after nearly 50 hours and wants a meeting, this is pretty much confirmed.

So, Michonne (Danai Gurira), Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) head a group that goes to meet with Alpha.

Even though they are instructed to drop their weapons, Carol still holds onto a pistol, and when Alpha taunts her, fires a shot.

Michonne is pretty p*ssy with this because she is happy to give up valuable land and cower to anything Alpha says to keep the peace, and I am wondering why no one has used Carol to their advantage yet to take out Alpha and Beta (Ryan Hurst).

Do none of them remember Terminus?

The Whisperers is a much smaller group than that, and Carol is more than capable of sneaking and slaughtering people. That’s even without the motivation of their leader murdering her son.

Except that Carol is popping pills and seeing sh*t that most likely isn’t there. That’s probably why she hasn’t been employed to clean up the mess yet.

In fact, Carol is hallucinating hardcore. Not only is she regularly seeing her dead adoptive son, Henry (Matt Lintz), but she is having entire conversations with Daryl while spacing out.

Even when those conversations involve a pep talk from Daryl telling her to get off the drugs, Carol still doesn’t listen. By the end of the episode, everyone but Daryl is calling her a loss cannon who needs to get her sh*t back together.

The audience is pretty convinced that Carol needs to get off the drugs, thanks to these hallucinations as well. She is “attacked” by one of the Whisperers in a group of walkers. She fires off some shots into space and bumps into some glass and has to be tended to by Saddiq.

When the episode ends, a Whisperer was there, shot by Carol. Now, the audience is wondering how much of everything Carol experienced in this episode of The Walking Dead is real or not.

Meanwhile, in this week’s episode of The Walking Dead, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) gets tasked with helping Aaron (Ross Marquand) because he needs fighters. So, out they go in a group — except this group suddenly consists of only Negan and Aaron.

I’m not sure if this is because AMC wanted us to believe that Negan might escape and join the Whisperers as Comic Book hints at or that Aaron was tasked with killing him, but the front is that Negan was “helping.”

However, what happens is that Aaron is p*ssy at Negan — even when Negan saves his life after being blinded by some random weed on a walker that attacks him.

Additionally, Episode 3 of The Walking Dead Season 10 also sees Eugene (Josh McDermitt) finally realize that Rosita (Christian Serratos) is just not that into him.

I give it a week before Eugene starts in from another angle to get Rosita’s attention.

The Walking Dead Season 10 returns with Episode 4 on Sunday, October 27, at 9/8c on AMC.