The Walking Dead Season 10 premiere recap: The one where they try to be vikings

Now that Fear the Walking Dead has finished it’s time to jump straight into AMC’s mothership, The Walking Dead.

The Season 10 premiere (titled “Lines We Cross”) was promised by Greg Nicotero to be something extraordinary and like nothing that fans had ever seen before, according to an interview he did with Comic Book.

Which he totally pulled off because I don’t think that anyone was expecting that someone was a fan of History Channel’s Vikings and taught everyone else at oceanside to form a shield wall. Still, it was epic to watch.

Now, AMC seems to be shaking things up a little by chopping up this episode into little titled bite-sized pieces for no other reason it seems than, well, reasons. All it seems to manage to do was distract viewers from the action and what was, otherwise a bloody good episode. Or, maybe that’s just because we have all suffered through Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead and anything looks great after that.

But, I digress…

Oceanside finally becomes a vacation destination

Mostly, Episode 1 of The Walking Dead Season 10 takes place at Oceanside and it’s pretty good to see this community not getting f***ed over or used for once. The people here seem nice which means they are all likely to die at some point but, for now, there is plenty of time for flirting.

There is plenty of talk about the Whisperers, and that fear and paranoia that everyone at AMC seems to be promising in this season of The Walking Dead are being set up nicely.

Siddiq (Avi Nash) is having some pretty severe PTSD thanks to the Whisperers giving him the prize of being the only survivor from all of the hostages they took last season and it’s good that Rosita (Christian Serratos) has Eugene (Josh McDermitt) to coo over Siddiq and Rosita’s baby.

What is not good is Eugene trying to cop a peek at Rosita’s breasts while she is breastfeeding and the new doctor helping out Siddiq who appears to be a total douche and should probably be sent out to check the perimeters for Whisperers. Except, it turns out that this is Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas) from the comic books and I am not happy that he was introduced in this manner.

Father-Not-The-Father Gabriel (Seth Gillam) is also not so interested in Rosita’s baby and, instead, is busy chatting to Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) about the best way to raise a village. And, seriously, Father-Not-The-Father, you should probably take Negan’s advice and I totally can’t believe that I just wrote that.

While most people aren’t game to cross over the borders set by the Whisperers in the last season of The Walking Dead, Carol (Melissa McBride) arrives after being a pirate and give exactly zero s**ts about those borders — even when Daryl (Norman Reedus) wusses out and won’t cross over either.

Then, some weird s**t happens by way of an explosion in the sky.

Because everyone seems to be linking back to Chernobyl at the moment

Episode 1 takes a long time looking at this explosion from different angles until viewers finally discover that the explosion came from a USSR satellite and there is now a forest fire threatening in Whisperers territory.

So, while the rule is not to head into Whisperers territory, they totally go in to put out the fire. Which takes hours. However, there is another pretty cool battle scene when the walkers finally decide to turn up the next morning.

And, can we just have a quiet word about how fluid that blood was in the walker that Carol killed? in all the history of The Walking Dead, walkers seem to have thicker, darker blood — except when Carol needs to put out a fire with it.

Then, when it is done, and even though they have been there all night, Michonne (Danai Gurira) won’t give Eugene five minutes to pull apart the satellite. However, Eugene has the superpower of boring monologue and totally uses it on Michonne. As a result of this, a crew is quickly called in to help Eugene rather than listen to him waffle on any longer.

And, that’s when Michonne notices that Carol and Daryl are missing…

It turns out that they have headed on over to the point where Alpha (Samantha Morton) showed Daryl the walker herd last season in The Walking Dead. The herd is no longer there but Alpha is and Carol refuses to duck out of sight even though there was totally a whole heap of time for that.

Oh no, Carol, being Carol, looks Alpha dead in the eye and now everyone is going to pay all over again…

The Walking Dead Season 10 returns with Episode 2 on Sunday, October 13 at 9/8c on AMC.