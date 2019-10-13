Gamma on The Walking Dead: Thora Birch joins the Whisperers

Gamma on The Walking Dead begins with the new episode of the show. Thora Birch will finally make her AMC debut as a member of the Whisperers and this is a storyline that has been a long time coming.

While the Season 10 premiere focused on the protagonists, including Michonne, Judith, Daryl, and Carol, Episode 2 is going to feature the antagonists. The writers are about to really flesh out the Whisperers’ backstory.

A lot was covered during Season 9 of the show, including the final moments of the Saviors and characters like Rick Grimes and Maggie Greene leaving the show. Later, fans would find out that Rick and Maggie will be reprised by Andrew Lincoln and Lauren Cohan, but it was then time to introduce the Whisperers as the new villains.

Now, it’s time for AMC viewers to learn about Gamma, who has a relationship with another one of the Whisperers that hasn’t been revealed just yet. She is about to become an important supporting character to move the story forward in Season 10.

Is everyone ready for S10, EP. 2 of #TheWalkingDead?? Gamma is. Hehe. pic.twitter.com/pMExZaMnIW — Thora Birch (@1107miss) October 12, 2019

Who plays Gamma on The Walking Dead?

Actress Thora Birch becomes a primary member of the TWD cast, beginning with Season 10, Episode 2. She was a really famous child actor, taking on roles in films like Hocus Pocus and Patriot Games.

Birch was also prominent in the award-winning film, American Beauty, as well as Ghost World. Though she has popped up as a guest-star in some television shows and played smaller roles in some films as an adult, taking on the role of Gamma on The Walking Dead is going to introduce her to a new generation of TV viewers.

Gamma is expected to share a lot of scenes with Alpha (played by Samantha Morton) and Beta (Ryan Hurst), but she could get some stand-alone scenes that really help to form the mythos of this character on AMC. Fans of the show will want to make sure to watch her debut episode as a member of the TWD cast.

The #TWD Premiere was 🔥🔥🔥 – and things are not cooling down. Tune in SUNDAY for a LIVE show with @RamboDonkeyKong (Beta), @1107miss (Gamma) and @YNB (Superfan)! Send us your BURNING questions using #TalkingDead! The fire may be out but our puns are STILL LIT! pic.twitter.com/CQ68xV8ZyR — Talking Dead (@AMCTalkingDead) October 7, 2019

We did a quick breakdown of the season premiere for readers who need a quick refresher, where a lot of character building was done to bridge the time gap between Season 9 and Season 10. Now, it’s time to find out what the Whisperers have been up to.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.