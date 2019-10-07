What happened to Maggie on The Walking Dead? Why did Lauren Cohan leave the show?

Maggie Greene was an important character on The Walking Dead. Actress Lauren Cohan took on the role in Season 2 when the main group of survivors came across a farmhouse and used it to gain some safety from the walkers.

A number of characters entered the show that season, including Maggie’s sister, Beth (played by Emily Kinney), and her father, Hershel (Scott Wilson). Hershel died at the hands of the Governor and Beth died a few seasons later.

Maggie persevered, making it all the way to Season 9, where she took over as the leader of Hilltop. She was leading a thriving community, even though it was dealing with some external problems after surviving the existence of the Saviors.

Maggie also had a son with Glenn Rhee (Steven Yeun), whom she married on the show. But Glenn was killed by Negan and Maggie had to give birth and start taking care of baby Hershel on her own. It was a complex story for the character of Maggie, but it was left open-ended in Season 9.

What happened to Maggie on The Walking Dead?

Season 9 was an impactful one for the cast of The Walking Dead. Andrew Lincoln, who played Rick Grimes, was written out in Episode 5, as he wanted to spend more time with his family. Rick saved his friends and family from a herd of walkers by blowing up a bridge. He was later whisked away by a helicopter, possibly to save his life. It was later revealed that Lincoln would be reprising the role in movies.

Maggie shared that same last episode, which ended with a time jump for all the main characters. When the time had passed, Maggie was gone, having taken Hershel with her to go help a community that was led by the mysterious Georgie. It is expected that Georgie will become more important later in the evolution of the show.

The Walking Dead's new mystery stranger Georgie speaks https://t.co/ja9YYdzFS7 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 19, 2018

Why did Lauren Cohan leave The Walking Dead cast?

Wanting to branch out a bit in her career, Cohan signed on to play the main character of Frankie Trowbridge on the ABC action-drama Whiskey Cavalier. She also co-starred in the Mark Whalberg film, Mile 22, with a keen eye on moving over to films on a more consistent basis.

Unfortunately for Cohan, Whiskey Cavalier got canceled after filming just 13 episodes. Since the writers for The Walking Dead had left an opening for the character of Maggie to return, that made it a seamless transition for AMC to announce that Cohan is returning for TWD Season 11. Fans will get to see Maggie again in the fall 2020 episodes.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.