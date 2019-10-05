The Walking Dead spoilers: Death is coming, foreshadowed in Season 10, Episode 1

The Walking Dead spoilers season has arrived. Season 10, Episode 1 has been available through AMC Premiere for nearly a week, but it’s also time for the network to air the season premiere as well.

The opening episode provides a lot of foreshadowing. It’s a really good opening chapter, with a lot of character development and a few drama-filled moments sprinkled in. One plot point could also frustrate some fans.

As has become typical for each new season premiere of The Walking Dead, the writers play around with the timeline. The snow that was a focal point of the Season 9 finale is gone, and in its place are some intriguing scenes on the beach. That’s not all, as the writers used a plot device used to mark time in order to tie the whole episode together.

The Walking Dead spoilers from Season 10, Episode 1

Without giving too much away about the premiere, a plot device that is used involves a satellite falling from orbit. This may have some viewers stating that the show has jumped the shark a bit, but it can be viewed as a helpful story tool.

Throughout the episode, segments are shown with different groups of characters. At the end of each segment, a view of the satellite coming out of the sky is shown. This serves as a time marker. Then, the next segment goes back to the beginning of the timeline, depicting what other characters have been up to, ultimately culminating in a satellite scene.

All of the character development leads to a very poignant scene that closes out the episode. Carol (played by Melissa McBride) comes face to face with Alpha (Samantha Morton). The episode fades to black as they stare each other down.

“You better run.”

Death is coming in TWD Season 10

Back to the foreshadowing of death. Fans of Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and Kelly (Angel Theory) need to start preparing themselves. The two characters were shown in compromising positions that seem to hint bad things are coming. Kelly is losing her hearing and Ezekiel has trouble breathing.

Sure, the moments that Kelly and Ezekiel had during Season 10, Episode 1 could be red herrings, but it certainly rings like foreshadowing. It’s also time to start thinking about how Michonne (Danai Gurira) is going to exit the show. A scene was shown where she references doing anything for Rick (Andrew Lincoln) to her kids. Could that include leaving to go in search of him?

Make sure to tune in on October 6 for the Season 10 premiere of The Walking Dead. It is called “Lines We Cross” and the episode appears to be setting up the rest of the season. It’s a good one and should not be missed.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.