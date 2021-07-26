The one song Lily Allen hates performing

Lily Allen hates performing one of her biggest hits. Pic credit: Imagecollect.com/Landmark-Media

British pop icon Lily Allen made an appearance on The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan on July 23 and revealed something fans may not have already known.

The Hard Out Here hitmaker has enjoyed a music career that is still going strong after 15 years and has ventured into many other occupations over that time period.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Allen is scheduled to star in a new play, 2:22 A Ghost Story, on August 3 and will be joined by a talented cast. It was while promoting the play that Lily revealed there’s one song she hates performing. Keep reading to find out more.

Who will Lily Allen be playing?

According to the official 2:22 A Ghost Story website, Lily Allen will play the character Jenny. Joining the BRIT Award winner will be British-Canadian actress Julia Chan, former EastEnders actor Jake Wood, and West End star Hadley Fraser.

“I am so excited about getting to work on this play. The live performance aspect of my career has always been the most thrilling part for me, connecting with a group of individuals and the spontaneity of whatever happens on the night,” Allen said, per The Daily Mail. “I feel that stepping into this play is an exciting natural extension of that and affords me the best of all worlds.”

“I get to explore mature subject matter, be a woman with a real point of view and show the West End audiences how much I love live performance and being in front of an audience. I can’t wait,” she continued.

2:22 A Ghost Story is scheduled to start on August 3 and will run until October 16. While promoting the play on The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan, Allen revealed the one song she hates performing from her back catalog.

Lily Allen is not a fan of one of her biggest hits

When asked by an audience member which song she hates performing, Allen was quick to inform viewers that her No. 1 single Somewhere Only We Know is one she isn’t a fan of.

The singer admitted the song is “so not me” and reminds her of a “dead time” in her life. The song was the song used for John Lewis’ Christmas advert in 2013 and was “everywhere.” However, because it was a cover of Keane’s song, she didn’t make much money from the track. Also, Allen stated the single didn’t connect with the other material she was releasing at the time.

Even though the Grammy Award-nominated star is not a fan of Somewhere Only We Know, the public certainly was. According to The Official Charts, it stayed at No. 1 for three weeks and became Allen’s third chart-topper in her home country.