Lily Allen to make West End debut this summer in new play

She’s used to topping the charts and performing on stages around the world, but it seems British star Lily Allen will be making her West End debut this summer.

It has been revealed that the “Hard Out Here” hitmaker will be starring in a new play, 2:22 A Ghost Story, by award-winning writer Danny Robins. The show will be directed by Matthew Dunster and will take place at the Noël Coward Theatre in London.

Who else has been cast?

According to the official 2:22 A Ghost Story website, Lily Allen will play the part of Jenny.

Joining her will be Julia Chan, who also will be making her West End debut. The British-Canadian actor has previously appeared in the television series Saving Hope and the big-screen movie Silent House. Chan will portray the role of Lauren.

Hadley Fraser is no stranger to appearing in theater and broadway shows and will star as Sam in the new play. His previous work includes roles in City Of Angels, The Deep Blue Sea, Les Miserables, Long Day‘s Journey Into Night, and The Winter’s Tale & Harlequinade, to name a few.

The fourth and final cast member will be Jake Wood, who is most known for playing Max Branning in the British soap opera EastEnders. Some of his other TV credits include Silent Witness, Golden Hour, Doc Martin, Red Dwarf, A Touch of Frost, and Casualty.

What is 2:22 A Ghost Story about?

Not too much has been revealed about the play just yet. However, the website does state the following:

“Jenny (Lily Allen) believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam (Hadley Fraser) isn’t having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren (Julia Chan) and new partner Ben (Jake Wood). Can the dead really walk again? Belief and scepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer, so they’re going to stay up… until 2:22… and then they’ll know.”

When does the play start?

2:22 A Ghost Story is scheduled to kick off on Tuesday, August 3 and will run through until Saturday, October 16. After the first week, there will be a matinee and evening show that will take place every Wednesday and Saturday.

Tickets are available to purchase via the play’s official site now.