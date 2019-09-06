Post Malone’s Staring at the Sun: What do the lyrics mean?

Post Malone is back with a new album that is already making waves titled Hollywood’s Bleeding. The album features many collaborations alongside big names including Halsey, Meek Mill, Travis Scott, and many more.

His latest single “Staring at the Sun” sees the rapper and singer/songwriter join forces with SZA on a song which seems to speak on a troubled relationship. Does the song speak to the musician’s personal life?

Given the timeline of the recorded album, this could be entirely possible. Here is what the new Post Malone song Staring at the Sun could mean.

What do the lyrics in Staring at the Sun mean?

In the first verse, Malone seems to be speaking to someone from his past, telling said person to not rush before understanding his imperfections. He makes comparisons to him being the flame that will eventually burn the person he loves.

“Wait (Wait)/ I know you gotta lotta sh** you’d like to say (To say, to say)/ Slow down, think you gettin’ lil’ carried away/ You’re too close, to the flame/ But you don’t, wanna turn around/ Like you got me figured out.”

This verse is followed with a bridge that eventually leads into the chorus with him giving this loved one further warning. He says, “But girl, what I can promise is I’ll let you down/ So don’t put up a fight/ You’ll get lost in the light.”

And then finally we get the all-encompassing hook which he tells this person they “keep staring at the sun.”

This hook can be interpreted a couple of ways. One, the person who loves Malone is so blinded by his star power that they are unable to see him as flawed. Or two, the said loved one keeps hoping he will change, blinded by her hopes that he will — but this will never happen.

“If you keep staring at the sun, you won’t see what you have become/ This can’t be everything you thought it was/ Blinded by the thought of us/ So give me a chance, I will f*** up again/ I warned you in advance/ But you just keep on starin’ at the sun.”

SZA’s verse seems written from the perspective of the girl who keeps being burnt by Malone. There are lyrics such as, “I try to rewind, I get reminded that time don’t wait for nobody/ Can’t get too close and don’t let it go.”

This theme returns in the pre-chorus with her adding, “‘Cause I can count on you to let me down/ I won’t put up a fight/ I got lost in the light.”

Those who have been following Post Malone’s career might remember the artist went through a breakup back in 2018. At the time, Malone had a rough time finding the balance between his career and finding time for a relationship. This led to a breakup with his ex-girlfriend Ashlen Diaz after being together for three years.

ashlen got me the most beautiful gifts ever. she make my world go round — Posty (@PostMalone) December 25, 2015

According to one source speaking to Us Magazine, the rapper loved Diaz, but his lifestyle was too much. The source said, “Post loves Ashlen and cares about her but lives his life as though he’s a rock star. He’s still so young.”

While there is no confirmation on whether this is what the song is about, one can easily find the parallels in his personal life.

Staring at the Sun seems to be a metaphor about Post Malone’s inability to fully give his life to someone he loves, and how his passion for music eventually leaves his loved ones longing for more.

Post Malone’s new album Hollywood’s Bleeding is available for purchase now.