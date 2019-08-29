Why did Travis Scott get arrested? New Netflix documentary Look Mom I Can Fly shows rapper being taken away by police

This week Travis Scott fans were treated to a documentary on Netflix that covered a moment in time in the rapper’s life.

The documentary titled Look Mom I Can Fly details the events during his recording and release of his album Astroworld. This period is when he received a Grammy nomination, had a daughter with Kylie Jenner, and was awarded a key to the city by the mayor of Houston.

The documentary also shows police arresting the rapper during one of his shows. However, the documentary does not explain the reasoning for the arrest.

Here is what happened and why police arrested Travis Scott during a concert in Rogers, Arkansas.

Why did Travis Scott get arrested?

PEOPLE reported that police arrested Travis Scott (real name Jacques Bermon Webster II) on charges of “inciting a riot, disorderly conduct and endangering the welfare of a minor.” The arrest occurred in May 2017.

The chaotic event happened at the Walmart Amphitheatre in Rogers, Arkansas. A Public Information Officer for the Rogers Police Department named Keith Foster described the occurrence to PEOPLE.

“During the concert, Webster encouraged people to rush the stage and bypass security protocols to ensure concert goer safety.”

Foster said the reason Rogers Police Department took the arrest so seriously was due to several injuries that occurred when Scott escalated the crowd’s behavior.

“During the rush to the stage several people were injured, including an employee from the security company hired to help monitor and control the crowd, and a member of the police department. The injured subjects were treated at the AMP by members of the Rogers Fire Department and Mercy Medical.”

In the documentary, most of the events recorded are just moments shown and sometimes without any context. It’s very dream-like in a Terrence Malick sort of way and makes Scott’s glamorous life feel as surreal as he probably feels.

The viewer sees Scott run off stage with his entourage talking about injured security guards and the cops being on the way. However, it doesn’t convey more than just his anxieties of the impending arrest.

The Netflix documentary also shows that Scott truly felt terrible for the role he played in the incident. We hear him say to another friend after being released, “I feel bad, though. I heard about kids getting hurt and s***.”

Luckily, in February 2018, the court agreed for him to plead guilty to the charges of disorderly conduct and pay for the medical bills of those who were injured. He happily agreed to do so.

As stated by his lawyer Jon Nelson, “He (Scott) felt bad about anyone being injured and was always willing to pay the restitution.”

Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly is now streaming on Netflix.