My Chemical Romance 2020 tour dates and how to buy tickets: Music Midtown, Riot Fest and more

My Chemical Romance has announced their first tour of North America since 2011. The band reformed last year after a six-year hiatus and is planning to perform at 18 venues across the US and Canada, including Chicago’s Riot Fest and Atlanta’s Music Midtown.

Rumors had been circulating about a possible reunion all through 2019, and hopes were finally realized when MCR reformed in the fall. Their comeback show in California grossed almost $1.5 million, breaking the record for the venue as fans feared it was a one-off concert appearance.

Where is My Chem playing?

My Chem will start their tour in Detroit on September 9 at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. They’ll finish on October 11 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Except for Riot Fest, Music Midtown, and Sacramento’s Cali. Aftershock, their dates will all be arena venues.

They’ll also be performing in Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, and Denver, as well as many more. Gerard Way and the guys will also pop over the border to play the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on September 14.

They also hit their home town of Newark, NJ, where the band originally formed in 2001.

Before the guys grace us with their presence, My Chemical Romance is touring the world. In March, they’re in Australia, New Zealand, and Japan.

June sees them playing in the UK and Ireland. The following month they’re off to Italy and Germany before finishing up their foreign travels in Moscow.

Tickets for their U.S. dates go on sale Friday (January 31), and you can pick them up on the band’s website, which also has a full listing of all the venues right here.

MCR announced the tour with a slick movie

The band announced their US tour with a cinematic short movie on YouTube called A Summoning. The film shows a teenager attempting to summon supernatural spirits using an Ouija board.

As you’d expect, it quickly goes wrong, and he ends up pursued by masked criminals.

He then has to contend with a bar full of vampires. All the while, we see references to MCR’s past, such as images from former album covers and music videos.

Eventually, our hero triumphs over the dark forces only to emerge in Los Angeles’ Forum, where the US tour venues and dates were announced.

Fans are still kept in the dark as to whether we’ll be listening to any new music. As they’ve remained tight-lipped on the subject, we continue to wait with bated breath.