Is My Chemical Romance getting back together? Jonas Brothers hint at MCR reunion

A new spark of hope has been given to My Chemical Romance fans while new rumors surface that the band may actually be getting back together.

In a recent interview with the Jonas Brothers, Joe Jonas stated that the band was rehearsing in the studio next to them.

Hints at an MCR reunion

While the Jonas Brothers were on KISS FM UK, Joe Jonas spilled a bit of gossip that could be a bombshell for My Chemical Romance fans around the globe.

While discussing the music they used to listen to, My Chemical Romance was brought up. Joe Jonas revealed, “My Chemical Romance were apparently rehearsing next to us in New York recently, which I thought they broke up, so… that’s the gossip.”

While they were quick to move on with the interview, this quick interjection has MCR fans hoping that Joe Jonas wasn’t mistaken. After all, 2019 is the 15-year anniversary of their album Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge, which could be a perfect time for a tour, if not a reunion.

However, many fans don’t want to get their hopes up with this rumor. My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way discussed the band’s breakup and any possible reunions earlier this year, not sounding hopeful about the band getting back together.

Gerard Way on MCR’s reunion

Back in February of 2019, Gerard Way interviewed with The Guardian. While discussing his comic book series, The Umbrella Academy, and his life now outside of music, My Chemical Romance was brought up.

Although many fans greatly miss the band, Way brought up a point that many fans tend to gloss over. With all of the set expectations, Way stated, “It wasn’t fun to make stuff anymore. I think breaking up the band broke us out of that machine.”

Although it is upsetting for fans, Way makes a great point that all of the band members had lost the sense of fun in their creativity. As sad as it may be, sometimes it takes the end of something to start something new.

At the possibility of MCR reuniting, Way said: “I miss playing with the guys, but I don’t think so…”

Fans may be hoping for a reunion, but at least one member of My Chemical Romance seems to be dead set about the band staying broken up.

While the world and political climates continue to change and shift, it’s possible that fans may see more music or other forms of art from My Chemical Romance’s members on an individual level.

Although no one can take their place, it’s important to remember a lasting message from their song, Welcome to the Black Parade: “We’ll carry on.”