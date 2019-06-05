Gerard Way announces final chapter of Umbrella Academy: Hotel Oblivion

Gerard Way, former frontman of the emo, punk rock band My Chemical Romance, has been sharing his comic series The Umbrella Academy with the world since 2007.

The series gained quite the following and now has its own Netflix adaptation as well. This week, Way announced that the final chapter of Umbrella Academy is going to be released.

Umbrella Academy: Hotel Oblivion release date

Gerard Way took to Instagram this week to announce that the final installment of Umbrella Academy: Hotel Oblivion will go on sale on June 12, 2019.

Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba’s Umbrella Academy: Hotel Oblivion had a long creation process, but this hasn’t made fans any less excited for it. The release of the comic gives fans insight into what could happen in the Netflix adaptation of the series as well.

The comics offer a more in-depth story around the members of the Umbrella Academy and how their powers work. The final chapter of Hotel Oblivion is bound to have a lot of emotional moments, family drama, and action. Of course, there’s always the potential for plot twists.

The Umbrella Academy comics offer a lot of details surrounding the family, some of which are left out in the Netflix adaptation. As with many adaptations, it isn’t the first time fans have seen details adjusted.

Despite some missing details, fans have been happy to see Umbrella Academy in production.

Season two of Netflix’s Umbrella Academy in the making

Not only are fans preparing for the last chapter of Hotel Oblivion, work on season 2 of the Netflix series of Umbrella Academy has started too.

The Umbrella Academy’s official Instagram page posted some behind the scenes photos of the cast and the cast members also posted their reunions with each other as well.

Ellen Page posted a picture with her co-star Robert Sheehan and another of Emmy Raver-Lampman and Tom Hopper, sparking a lot of excitement from fans.

Although there is no set release date for season two, fans are happy to see the crew together again for another season of the show. The end of the first season left some family relationships a bit strained, but there’s always hope for fixed family relationships in the future.

Keep an eye out at your local comic book shop for the last chapter of Umbrella Academy: Hotel Oblivion on June 12, and watch Netflix for announcements for season two of their adaptation.

2019 could be a very exciting year for Umbrella Academy fans.

Umbrella Academy season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.