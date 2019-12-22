Gerard Way: Who is My Chemical Romance lead singer?

Gerard Way is the lead singer for My Chemical Romance, a rock band from Newark, New Jersey.

Last night at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, My Chemical Romance staged their first concert as a band since 2012. The band had announced its breakup in 2013.

It was their first concert in more than seven years. Fans were excited when they announced on Halloween (October 31, 2019) that they were reuniting for a live show in December. The tickets for their reunion show sold out in minutes.

My Chemical Romance was formed in 2001, soon after the September 11 terrorist attacks. The original lineup included Gerard Way (lead vocalist), his brother Mikey Way (bassist), Ray Toro (guitarist), and Matt Pelissier (drummer). Frank Iero joined later.

The current lineup includes Gerard and Mikey Way, Ray Toro, and Frank Iero.

During last night’s show, they performed several of their old tunes that fans love, including I’m Not Okay (I Promise) as seen in the YouTube videos below.

They also performed You Know What They Do to Guys Like Us In Prison.

Watch the band perform Welcome to the Black Parade, one of the biggest hits from their 2006 album, Black Parade:

They still have three more live shows scheduled to take place in Australia, New Zealand, and Japan in 2020.

Since their reunion show last night, people have been making inquiries about Gerard Way, the lead singer for the band. Here is what we know about him.

Gerard Way bio

Gerard Way is a singer and songwriter born in April 1977, in Summit, New Jersey. He grew up in Belleville, New Jersey.

He is best known as the co-founder and lead singer of the rock band My Chemical Romance.

Way took an interest in singing and music early in life. He played Peter pan in his school’s production of the musical when he was in fourth grade.

Gerard Way had a traumatizing experience at the age of 15 when he was held at gunpoint. He revealed in a 2007 interview with Rolling Stone that an assailant held him up with a .357 Magnum pointed to his head.

My Chemical Romance released their debut album, I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love, in 2002, through Eyeball Records. The band also released Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge in 2004, through Reprise Records, and The Black Parade in 2006, also through Reprise Records.

In 2010, My Chemical Romance released their fourth and final studio album, Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys.

He released his debut solo album Hesitant Alien in 2014.

Gerard Way is also a comic book writer. He co-founded DC Comics’ Young Animal pop-up imprint in 2016. He co-authored the comic miniseries The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys with Shaun Simon. The series was published by Dark Horse Comics in 2013.

He is also the author of the comic book series The Umbrella Academy, illustrated by Gabriel Ba. It was first published by Dark Horse Comics in 2007 and was adapted into a popular Netflix series in 2019.