Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Poison preview Stadium Tour in new exclusive videos

Legends of hard rock Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are preparing for an epic 22-city United States tour next summer.

Ahead of The Stadium Tour 2020, the bands got together to sit down and discuss what it will mean for them and the fans. Additionally, some brand new behind-the-scenes footage arrived with the bands collaborating for an exclusive photoshoot to promote the tour.

Motley Crue, Def Leppard unite for photoshoot

On Monday, The Stadium Tour tickets presale officially kicked off as fans moved quickly online to scoop up the first of the available tickets for shows around the nation.

The general ticket sales arrive this Friday, and to continue the promotional efforts, Def Leppard unveiled a cool behind-the-scenes video as they met up with Motley Crue in Los Angeles.

The tour doesn’t launch until July 2020, but excitement is building, especially for the bands to all perform in one venue together.

In the clip above, Def Leppard talks about having to keep the secret under wraps for weeks but how they finally were able to present the big news.

They also showcase some of their early promotional efforts for the tour ahead of the tickets sale, including stops by Sirius XM and ET.

Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott mentions how they’ve toured with Poison, Motley Crue, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts over the years. He says that it’s “Fantastic to have all these four bands on one stage on one night in 22 stadiums all over the USA.”

Fans are getting amped for what’s to come next summer as the groups seem ready to give the rock experience of a lifetime for loyal fans.

The Stadium Tour bands sit down with ET

Part of Def Leppard’s Instagram video also showed them meeting up with Entertainment Tonight. The group was part of an ensemble of the bands as they sat down to give their thoughts as a preview of the upcoming tour.

Amongst those detailing the epic Stadium Tour were Poison’s Bret Michaels, Motley Crue’s Vince Neil, and Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott.

Neil mentioned it was great to be back in a room joking around and hanging out with everyone. The group is returning to the concert scene after recently destroying a contract that said they were done touring years ago.

Meanwhile, Def Leppard’s lead singer brought up the idea of nostalgia and something people might overlook.

“You know the 80s get mocked a lot,” Elliott said. “There is a lot of people that still think the eighties is a mockable decade and we’re about to prove that it’s not,” he added.

Elliott also mentioned having the four band names on one piece of paper is a major statement in itself.

Bret Michaels is also fired up for what’s to come. The lead singer of Poison promises fans they won’t regret picking up tickets to one of the shows.

“The energy you get on that stage, you can’t, you’re not gonna be able to match when you’ve got Def Leppard and Motley show and Poison bringing that raw energy and Joan I’m just telling you, it is gonna be not just a stadium tour, it is the party of the summer,” Michaels said.

Brace yourselves because that raw energy will be rocking stadiums around the country, starting appropriately with Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium in July 2020.

Get more details about The Stadium Tour at the official Motley Crue website.