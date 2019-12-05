Motley Crue’s 2020 tour: How to get presale tickets

As of Wednesday, Motley Crue, Poison, Def Leppard, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts revealed the official details for their upcoming concert tour.

The bands will launch their U.S. tour in early July 2020, starting with Florida and eventually end with California in early September.

While there’s an official sale date for tickets, many fans are going to want to act quickly and take advantage of getting presale tickets.

The Stadium Tour 2020

On Wednesday afternoon, Motley Crue unveiled the promotional video for The Stadium Tour 2020. The clip mentions the impressive star power of the acts involved.

Crue, Poison, Def Leppard, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts have over 200 million albums sold, over 200 million tickets sold, and 20 top 10 albums combined.

Check out the video below, which highlights the bands’ accolades, along with their recognizable rock hits from over the years.

Now the four bands will bring that combined star power on a concert tour that will rock 22 cities around the U.S. next summer.

Venues will include outdoor sports stadiums such as Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Boston’s Fenway Park, Houston’s Minute Maid Park, and Citi Field in New York.

That should give plenty of space for the bands to throw an epic rock party for fans in several states.

When and how to get presale tickets

The official sale date for the concert tickets is Friday, December 13, at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster and other participating sites, including MLB team websites.

However, a presale for tickets arrives on Monday, December 9, as early as 10 a.m. local time. Fans can get in on a Fan Presale as well as a presale for VIP packages.

See all of The Stadium Tour dates and presale links here. Read on for more details as to how VIP and presale works.

VIP tickets are for exclusive packages that include merchandise, meet and greet, photo opportunities, and seating closer to the stage, among other perks. Check out Poison VIP details here. These will cost a bit more but are the ultimate way to enjoy the show.

Fans need to purchase a band’s qualifying official merchandise to get in on the general Fan Presale for tickets.

Motley Crue’s qualifying merchandise includes eight different t-shirts right now from their 2020 collection. By providing an email address upon purchase, most likely, fans should receive a unique code for purchasing the presale tickets.

As of this report, all of the shirts are $40 each and include options such as the Motley Crue is Back tee, Dr. Feelgood Vintage tee, and Girls Girls Girls tee. They also mention the presale code a customer receives with their purchase entitles them to a maximum of four presale tickets, and it’s based on availability.

Poison offers a selection of merchandise here with prices for some of the women’s items as low as $24.95. The purchase of any of the Poison items on that page will also give Fan Presale tickets access.

The official Joan Jett website and the Def Leppard website don’t appear to offer any specific presale merchandise details as of this report.

CITI is the official presale credit card for the tour. So CITI credit card customers get presale tickets access as well. That includes early access for Platinum Seats, Aisle Seats, and VIP packages. Visit the website here for more details.

The presale will begin Monday, December 9, at 10 a.m. and last until Thursday, December 12, at 10 a.m. local time. So diehard fans will probably want to take advantage of this to experience Motley Crue’s epic Stadium Tour next summer.