Marina announces new album, Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land

Marina, formerly known as Marina and the Diamonds, has announced the exciting news that she will be releasing a new album.

The I Am Not A Robot hitmaker has established herself as one of the UK’s most talented songwriters from the past decade and has been building a loyal following over the years.

For Marina’s latest Instagram upload on April 15, 2021, she revealed the details everyone has been waiting for surrounding her upcoming studio album.

When will Marina’s new album be coming out?

Marina has let her followers know that her new album will be dropping on June 11, 2021.

It will be her fifth studio album overall but her second under the stage name Marina. The LP will be titled Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land.

Within her post, she shared the stunning artwork that certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans.

Marina posed in a shimmery turquoise corset-style top with what looked to be a matching skirt. She styled her dark hair down with a fringe and accessorized with a gold necklace featuring a pendant of her first-name initial.

Her name was written in the middle of the cover with a funky gold font while the title of the album was placed in the center of the bottom.

Marina stretched her arms out and was surrounded by nature. She gazed directly at the camera lens with a soft expression, and her lips parted.

In the next slide, she attached the full tracklisting. Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land will consist of 10 tracks, two of which fans have already heard — Man’s World and Purge The Poison.

In the span of 17 hours, her post racked up more than 225,000 followers and over 7,400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.4 million followers.

Marina’s latest single, Purge The Poison

On the same day as the album announcement, Marina treated listeners to her new single and the music video for Purge The Poison.

Watch the video below:

The single that kickstarted the era, Man’s World, dropped in November of 2020.

Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land is Marina’s first album since 2019

While Marina has only so far released four albums within the past 10 years, fans haven’t had to wait too long for another album from the British star this time around.

In April 2019, she released Love + Fear, which became her fourth top 10 album in the UK and her third to enter the top five. The LP featured her hit collaboration with Clean Bandit and Luis Fonsi, Baby.

