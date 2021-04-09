Gwen Stefani finally releases energetic Slow Clap video with Saweetie

Gwen Stefani finally released a music video for Slow Clap. Pic credit: Paul Smith / Featureflash

Nearly a month after the song’s original release and Gwen Stefani has finally dropped the music video for Slow Clap.

The former No Doubt frontwoman first released the single on March 11, 2021, and recently released a new version that features female rapper Saweetie.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Slow Clap was written with Ross Golan and producer Luke Niccoli.

“With this new single, Slow Clap, which was written a while, like in quarantine. It was a second song I wrote with Ross Golan and Luke Niccoli, right after Reintroduce Myself. I don’t know if you can hear it, but they’re like from the same world,” Stefani told Zane Lowe for Apple Music.

The Saweetie version adds some extra sauce

The music video was the first time fans got to hear the new version with Saweetie, and it definitely gave the song more flavor and spice.

As seen on Genius, Saweetie added a whole new verse to the track and referenced some of Stefani’s most iconic songs — “Hollaback Girl,” “Rich Girl,” and “Now That You Got It” — during the bridge.

The music video is full of energy

Over the years, Stefani has created some next-level music videos. From What You Waiting For? to The Sweet Escape, this mom-of-three knows how to slay visually.

For Slow Clap, Stefani and Saweetie shot the video in a high-school setting. The duo was captured several times in a hallway while surrounded by red lockers and in a sports hall.

During a lot of the scenes, lots of extras can be seen skipping, double dutching, and even twerking. The video matches the song’s energetic vibe and will no doubt put you in a good mood.

At the end of the video, both Saweetie and Stefani are filmed jumping in the air in slow motion while wearing prom dresses.

Watch the full music video below:

Behind the scenes clip

To announce the videos release, Stefani shared a video clip of herself with Saweetie on set.

“Uh oh, guess what?! Slow Clap is out now!” Stefani told fans.

She turned the camera over to Saweetie who was sitting next to her, who excitedly said “Gwen Gwen and Saweetie!”

In the span of four hours, the post racked up more than 23,000 likes and more than 275 comments, proving to be popular with her 11.2 million followers.

Gwen Stefani’s album with No Doubt, Rock Steady, will be celebrating its 20th anniversary later this year. Check out the other 12 epic female records that Monsters and Critics listed that will also celebrate that same milestone in 2021.