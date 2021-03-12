Gwen Stefani radiates happiness in Instagram post after the release of new single, Slow Clap

Fans reaction to Gwen Stefani’s new single put a smile on her face. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Gwen Stefani dropped her new single, Slow Clap, on Thursday, March 11, and took to Instagram soon after to show fans how happy she is with a new selfie of herself.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the 51-year-old had been teasing the release of the song earlier this week and instantly had her fan base excited. Unsurprisingly, Slow Clap lived up to their expectations.

If that was enough, she will also be performing the track on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, March 15.

The reaction put a smile on Gwen Stefani’s face

Stefani’s most-recent Instagram upload saw the fashion icon keeping it casual. The three-time Grammy Award winner opted for a gray hoodie with black text on the front. She teamed the ensemble with what looked to be loose-fitted camo pants with large pockets going down the leg.

Stefani scraped back her platinum blond locks off her face and tied her hair into a ponytail. She rocked acrylic nails that were decorated with white polish and a jeweled pattern. Stefani applied black eyeliner and a coat of pink lipstick.

The selfie was taken outdoors by a lake. Stefani was captured sitting down while leaning back on a silver rail. She held onto what was seemingly an orange and gazed directly at the camera lens with a radiant smile. Stefani flashed her pearly whites and looked nothing short of incredible.

For her caption, the star informed fans she is thankful for everyone listening to Slow Clap and that reading all their comments on the song made her so happy.

In the span of 10 hours, her post racked up more than 210,000 likes and over 1,900 comments, proving to be very popular with her impressive 11.1 million followers.

What is Slow Clap about?

Slow Clap is about pushing through personal and professional uncertainty and coming out on top. The catchy pop tune sounds like a mix of Stefani’s previous solo albums while maintaining the reggae influence that helped make her band, No Doubt, become a household name.

According to Genius, Stefani wrote the song with Ross Golan and producer Luke Niccoli.

In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, she explained the trio created the song straight after her previous single, Let Me Reintroduce Myself.

“With this new single, Slow Clap, which was written a while, like in quarantine. It was a second song I wrote with Ross Golan and Luke Niccoli, right after Reintroduce Myself. I don’t know if you can hear it, but they’re like from the same world,” Stefani said.

The songstress also went into detail about Golan came up with the idea of the song.

“He was like ”I woke up at 5:44 am and I had this crazy idea and I sang it into my phone, then I went back to sleep and it was this idea titled Slow Clap.” And I was like you’re the weirdest guy ever. And he was like ”It’s kinda like all those movies from ’80s where you get like clap back to life.” Like yes, you’re not the underdog! You’re an awesome person! I feel like that’s the thing that happens to us, it starts in high school or actually in elementary school where you feel like you don’t fit in and sometimes your weirdness or like don’t fitinness is what makes you so special. The song is kind of about that and it’s also about wanting to just… even though I know I had my fifteen minutes in my time, wanting to kinda double dip and like just get a little bit more, why not. If they’re gonna let me, I’m gonna take it!”

Stefani has yet to announce when her upcoming fifth studio album will be released and appears to be focusing on singles for now. While everyone waits patiently, Monsters and Critics have listed 10 of Stefani’s best album cuts.