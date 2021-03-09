Gwen Stefani teases a potential new single titled Slow Clap

Gwen Stefani teases fans about her next single. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Gwen Stefani is on a roll these days. Fresh from releasing her single Let Me Reintroduce Myself, it seems the 51-year-old singer is getting ready to drop another track titled Slow Clap.

The What You Waiting For? hitmaker took to Instagram to give fans another upload. The post consisted of two slides and potentially gave away the name of her next release.

In the first shot, Stefani attached a short video clip of her putting a cassette into a large retro boombox. Even though the mom-of-3s face cannot be seen, it’s very clear she was glammed-up for the occasion.

Stefani made sure her update got noticed

Stefani rocked long acrylic nails that were painted with bright yellow polish. She accessorized with a couple of bangles and a number of silver rings while wearing a long-sleeved garment that was decorated with multicolored gems. Being the fashion icon that she is, there is no doubt that Stefani wasn’t looking stunning.

In the next slide, the three-time Grammy Award winner held the cassette up directly in front of the camera. Her name appeared in bold pink letters and had the title Slow Clap underneath in white.

It seems Stefani’s new album is going to be very nostalgia-filled. As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, her previous single, Let Me Reintroduce Myself, heard the star return to her reggae and ska roots, a sound that No Doubt was known for. In 2002, Stefani was seen holding a boombox at the beginning of their video for Underneath It All.

For her caption, Stefani didn’t reveal too much and put a number of emoji.

In the span of 17 hours, her post racked up more than 54,000 likes and over 825 comments, proving to very popular with her 11.1 million followers.

Fans might be able to hear the song sooner than they think

An official announcement for a new single has yet to be made. However, fans can probably expect to hear the new song in less than a week’s time.

According to Headline Planet, the singer will be making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, March 15. She is set to have a chat with the host and perform. According to their site, she will sing Slow Clap.

Most music releases drop every Friday, which suggests Slow Clap might be released prior to her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel on Friday, March 12.

