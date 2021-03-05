Gwen Stefani puts on a fierce display wearing leopard-print bra & leggings for Wonderland magazine

Gwen Stefani continues to up her fashion game. Pic credit: Paul Smith / Featureflash

Gwen Stefani is not only a multi-platinum-selling singer but also a fashion icon. The three-time Grammy Award winner has graced the cover of Wonderland magazine’s latest issue and has done an eye-catching shoot for the publication.

For Stefani’s most recent Instagram post, she gave fans another update and shared a beautiful snapshot that was taken for the magazine. The What You Waiting For? hitmaker stunned in a leopard-print bra with matching high-waisted leggings.

Stefani appeared to be wearing sheer black tights underneath and opted for a pair of comfy slippers. She styled her short platinum blond hair in a Marilyn Monroe-style and kept the accessories to a bare minimum. For her makeup application, Stefani applied dark eye makeup.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Stefani looked as glam as ever

The 51-year-old was captured lying down on her side on top of a vintage sofa in front of a brick wall. She held an old-fashioned red phone to her ear while placing her other hand to the side of her face. Stefani gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and made everything look effortless. Beside her appeared an animal-print fur coat.

In the tags, she credited the photographer Ellen von Unwerth, creative director Nicola Formichetti, her hairstylist Danilo, makeup artist Mary Phillips, and nail artist Carolyn Orellana for helping her achieve this killer look.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 72,000 likes and over 740 comments, proving to be very popular with her impressive 11.1 million followers.

Stefani re-created her most iconic looks in latest music video

Stefani’s most recent single, Let Me Reintroduce Myself, heard the singer go back to her reggae and ska roots that first helped launch her career. Not only that, the music video saw Stefani re-create some of her most iconic looks from throughout the years.

The songstress explained to Wonderland magazine that she made sure her costumes were the way she wished they could have been like originally.

“We recreated the looks how I wish I would have really looked then if I had people helping me, like a stylist or something… Things were just a little bit shorter, and the hair was just a little better, you know? Those kinds of things,” she explained.

To date, the music video for Let Me Reintroduce Myself has been watched over 6.1 million times on her official YouTube channel.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Stefani has plans to release her fifth studio album later this year and has teased fans that she has been working with hit producer Ryan Tedder. As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, she will also be featured on Sean Paul’s upcoming album Scorcher on the track Light My Fire.