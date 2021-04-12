Katy Perry drives fans wild with debut of long, luscious, dark locks and gets response from Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry showed off amazingly long, dark locks on Instagram. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Katy Perry showed off a do hairdo on her Instagram page ahead of Sunday’s American Idol episode.

The Roar singer, 36, rocked her new ‘do with an Alaia leopard print dress and a gold necklace in the shape of a cross. Perry captioned the photo with the words, “Roaring into the top 16 with 🐆 vibes tonight, don’t forget to watch then vote! 🖤 #americanidol.”

Perry’s fiancè, Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit actor Orlando Bloom, 44, commented on the photo, ribbing the singer by saying, “baby we’re all out of oat milk.” The pair welcomed their first child together last August, a daughter named Daisy Dove.

Perry admitted on a recent American Idol episode that she quit shaving her legs after the birth of Daisy, even going as far as to stretch her legs out to let fellow judge Luke Bryant have a look to confirm.

Perry made the revelation while commenting on contestant Cassandra Coleman’s performance, saying after, “A couple things. Your voice is a spiritual experience. It is otherworldly angelic. And as a new mother, I don’t have very much time, so I have quit shaving my legs. But when you sang, the hair on my legs grew an inch and a half. So, full-body chills.”

Katy Perry’s ever-changing looks

Perry often changes her hair style and look, recently displaying blonde hair with dark roots as she turned the American Idol bathroom into her own private runway as she posed while wearing an all-leather outfit and heels.

In January, the singer wore a gorgeous white gown complete with a cape and elbow-length white gloves, with military-style red buttons running down the dress skirt bottom and blue ones going up the sleeves for her her performance at President Joe Biden’s Inauguration on January 20.

Perry’s makeup artist Michael Anthony talked to Allure about the look he created for Perry, telling the magazine, “For Katy’s inauguration performance, I kept thinking about timeless beauty — how looking at work from the past, I’m reminded of how far we’ve come. I wanted to look back on this and be reminded of how special this day was, so I took extra time in sculpting Katy’s features with slightly different tones.”

Dressing like a tree and hamburger

While her look for the Inauguration was all glam, the singer has been known for many outrageous outfit ensembles throughout her history as well. In November 2020, Perry dressed up in a Christmas tree outfit and captioned her Instagram shot with, “Why cut the tree when you can BE the tree 😛🎄”

In May 2019, the eclectic dresser wore a cheeseburger costume to the Met Gala’s afterparty, adorned with glittery beaded shoes that looked like a burger themselves. Perry made waves when she donned enormous white wings and a gold outfit for the Met Gala the year before.

The American Idol finale will be May 23.