Lorde fans anticipate that she will drop a new single soon

Fans are expecting Lorde to make a comeback soon! Pic credit: Lorde/YouTube

Lorde fans have had their eyes peeled for new content from the electropop singer for years. It has been over four years since her last album Melodrama was released which featured the hit songs Green Light, Perfect Places, and Homemade Dynamite.

Recently, it was teased that she has been working on her third studio album after being named as a headliner for the Primavera Sound musical festival in 2022.

What do we know about Lorde’s comeback?

While Lorde tends to be less candid about her new music and upcoming projects, fans have been reading between the lines in anticipation of new music. Roughly a year ago, in May 2020, the performer sent out an email to her fans sharing that she was actively recording new music for a third album. She described the album as “super f*****g good.”

In her email, she wrote that she had begun “going to the studio again, just for something to do” during some of the toughest months of the Coronavirus pandemic. From there, she discovered new inspiration and connected with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff.

More recently, Primavera Sound announced her role in the upcoming 2022 music festival. The festival’s return, after being canceled in 2020 and 2020, features “the biggest, the most eclectic, the most impressive, the most stellar” lineup. Sharing Lorde’s involvement, they wrote that Lorde “will emerge from her retirement after her unforgettable visit in 2018.”

Other artists at the festival include Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa and Tyler, the Creator.

What are fans saying?

Lorde fans were stoked to hear of their beloved artist’s return. At the time of writing, “Lorde” is trending on Twitter with 29.1K tweets because fans are suspecting that new music will be released shortly.

A music blog, MMarcel, wrote, “Lorde will reportedly release 2 new songs from her anticipated 3rd album within the same week this month,” while keeping their sources on the down-low.

🚨 Lorde will reportedly release 2 new songs form her anticipated 3rd album within the same week this month 👀. pic.twitter.com/5VlMITPH6w — MMarcel's Musicblog (@m_musicblog) June 2, 2021

Many fans think the two new songs will be called Solar Power and Mood Ring, due to a trending comment from a fan account who then linked their speculation back to Lorde’s mother, Sonja Yelich.

Yelich has been posting sunset images on her personal Instagram account.

SONJA WAS TEASING THE TITLE OF LORDE'S NEW SONG ALL THIS TIME

SOLAR POWER pic.twitter.com/B7NOcRVALJ — gabo 🅴 ⚰️ (@lordesloveless) June 2, 2021

But some fans aren’t convinced. One skeptical fan wrote, “Why y’all saying Lorde about to drop? She know?”

why y’all saying lorde about to drop? she know? pic.twitter.com/6MRC3sdliH — paulˣ (@paulswhtn) June 2, 2021

Nonetheless, the rumor continues to circulate across social media platforms. One popular Lorde fan account with 31.8K followers tweeted, “There’s a new rumor going on about Lorde’s lead single, apparently it’s called solar power but I’m gonna need Lorde to release the d**n single for me to believe in that.”

no but there’s a new rumor going on about lorde’s lead single, apparently it’s called solar power but i’m gonna need lorde to release the damn single for me to believe in that. please iM BEGGING. WHERE’S LORDE pic.twitter.com/QzZGXkLtIL — did lorde release a new album today (@DidLorde) June 2, 2021

Lorde has yet to respond to these rumors or release substantial information about her upcoming album but it has been a longtime coming. Hopefully fans don’t have to wait much longer!

Lorde’s Melodrama album can be streamed on all major music platforms.