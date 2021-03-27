Dua Lipa celebrates Future Nostalgia’s first anniversary

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia is celebrating its first milestone. Pic credit: ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Dua Lipa’s second studio album, Future Nostalgia, was released on March 27, 2020, and took her career to new heights.

The Hotter Than Hell hitmaker has quickly become one of pop music’s biggest stars to come from the UK and is known for her catchy, infectious feel-good bops.

Dua Lipa is celebrating the album’s first anniversary via Instagram, and it certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans.

Dua Lipa was treated to a surprise

For her most recent Instagram post, Dua Lipa shared four images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured by a number of pink and gold balloons while holding a cake that featured Future Nostalgia’s artwork on top. As always, Lipa looked very stylish wearing an unbuttoned black cardigan, a multicolored jacket, and a pair of black shades.

In the next slide, she showed off the large balloons that spelled out the title of the album while showing off the cake within the final two frames.

“on set surprise ‼️‼️‼️ geeeeeeeez ~ future nostalgia forever,” she captioned her upload.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 1.4 million likes and over 3,900 comments, proving to be very popular with her whopping 63.4 million followers.

Future Nostalgia’s success

Lipa kickstarted the Future Nostalgia era with the lead single, Don’t Start Now. The song peaked at No. 2 in both the UK and US and has been streamed on Spotify over 1.3 billion times as of March 2021.

At the 2021 Grammy Awards, Don’t Start Now earned Lipa three nominations — Best Pop Solo Performance, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year.

The album’s follow-up singles– Physical, Break My Heart, and Levitating– secured Lipa with more top 10 singles in the UK and have helped the album achieve platinum status.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Dua Lipa performed a mash-up of Don’t Start Now and Levitating at the 2021 Grammy Awards and won Best Pop Vocal Album. To date, she has taken home three golden trophies.

Future Nostalgia became Dua Lipa’s first album top to the album chart in the UK and her first to enter the top three in the US.

Future Nostalgia: The Moonlight Edition

In February 2021, Dua Lipa treated listeners to a re-issue of Future Nostalgia, titled The Moonlight Edition.

The new version consists of eight new tracks including Levitating featuring Da Baby, We’re Good, Fever with Angèle, and her collaboration with Miley Cyrus, Prisoner.

The Future Nostalgia era is still going strong after a year. According to The Line of Best Fit, Dua Lipa has been planning far ahead and will keep fans fed until 2022. In response to a comment on Instagram, Dua Lipa said, “Don’t worry I got that n then some coming your way. Hold tight I’ve got enough to hold you all the way through till 2022.”

To honor Future Nostalgia’s huge success around the world, Monsters and Critics ranked every song from worst to best.