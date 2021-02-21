Pardison Fontaine: Who is Megan Thee Stallion’s new BF?

Rapper Pardison Fontaine is Megan Thee Stallion’s new boyfriend. Pic credit: Pardison Fontaine/YouTube

Megan Thee Stallion (Megan Pete) confirmed rumors that she is dating rapper Pardison Fontaine during an Instagram Live session on Friday.

The confirmation came while she responded to fans who expressed concern about a video that recently surfaced online. Fans believed the video showed Megan having a heated argument with Fontaine.

During the Instagram live stream (see below), Megan defended Fontaine against criticism after the video surfaced online. The WAP singer said she was upset about what some people were saying about Fontaine and their relationship.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“People don’t know what the hell they talking about; they just be saying anything,” she said. “I didn’t like what they was trying to say about Pardi, ’cause he is so calm and so sweet.”

“That’s my boo, and I really like him,” she continued. “He is so perfect, and he would never do anything to hurt me, just so y’all know.”

She also responded to a critic who called her a “simp,” saying, “I never said hot girls can’t have boyfriends.”

“Y’all not about to play with my man,” the 26-year-old Savage singer said. “He don’t even be doing nothing to nobody. Yeah, he my boyfriend.”

Read More Who shot Megan Thee Stallion? Tory Lanez is accused of not defending her following gun charge arrest

Megan thee Stallion confirms her and Pardi are dating. pic.twitter.com/cxseFcTPpn — Rap Alert (@rapalert3) February 19, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion first talked about her ‘boo’ in her 26th birthday tweet

Megan’s confirmation she is dating Fontaine came after celebrating her 26th birthday on February 15 with a tweet in which she revealed she was dating someone.

She did not reveal the person’s name at the time.

“I’m healthy, I can take care of myself, my friends & family love me , my boo love me (he mad at me rn but he still love me) shiddd Beyoncé love me , I’m just happy and blessed lol,” she tweeted.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Pic credit: @theestallion/Twitter

Fontaine shared a video of his Valentine’s Day’s celebration with Megan Thee Stallion

Fontaine also took to Instagram on Friday to share a series of photos and a short video. The video showed Megan Thee Stallion sitting in the back of a vehicle parked next to a jet.

She turned to ask “Pardi” where he was taking her, and Pardi replied, “to lunch.”

The next photo showed the interior of a jet, and another showed a restaurant menu, titled “Pardi With A Hottie: Valentine Day Menu.”

Who is Pardison Fontaine?

Pardison Fontaine’s real name is Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe. He is a native of Newburgh, New York. He is reportedly 31 years old.

He attended Goldey-Beacom College in Wilmington, Delaware on an athletic scholarship but ended up pursuing a music career when he returned to Newburgh, New York.

He released his first mixtape, Not Supposed to Be Here, in 2015, and a slew of singles, including Jumpin Jumpin.

Fontaine first came to attention when he was credited for co-writing multiple songs from Card B’s 2018 debut album Invasion of Privacy. The songs include Bodak Yellow, Be Careful and Thru Your Phone.

He is known for his work on the lyrics of Kanye West’s song, Violent Crimes, from the album Ye (2018). Fontaine’s single Backin’ It Up (ft. Cardi B), released in September 2018, was a Top 40 hit.

He is also known for songs such as Peach (ft. City Girls Yung Miami), Rodman, Not There Yet, and Shea Butter, all from his debut album UNDER8ED, released in November 2019.

Fontaine has a 4-year-old daughter, Jordy Jr., born in 2016, according to The Sun.