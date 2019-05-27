Megan Thee Stallion: Who is the Houston rapper?

Megan Thee Stallion is currently one of the hottest rising stars in the hip hop scene. The Houston rapper has been making waves for some time now among core hip hop fans, but she has been getting mainstream attention lately after she debuted her first full album Fever on May 17.

She has been getting a lot of media attention in recent weeks, with The New York Times, Rolling Stone, The Atlantic, and The Vulture writing about her. These publications celebrate Megan Thee Stallion as a rising star of the new generation of female hip hop artists.

Here is everything you need to know about Megan Thee Stallion.

Who is Megan Thee Stallion?

Megan Thee Stallion’s real name is Megan Pete. She was born on February 15, 1995, in Houston, Texas, to Holly Thomas, a female rapper known professionally as Holly-Wood.

She began writing her own rap lyrics when she was 14, and although her rapper mom was impressed with her skills, she was concerned that her rap lyrics f explicit language.

She insisted that Megan must complete her education and wait until she was 21 before she started pursuing a career as a rapper.

Megan first came to attention in 2013 when she was a student at Prairie View A&M University. A clip of her competing with male rappers went viral online and gave her the first opportunity to establish her presence on social media.

She continued to grow her brand by posting her freestyle performances to her social media pages.

Her stage name Megan Thee Stallion came from her adolescent nickname. She was called Stallion because of her height (5 ft 10 inches).

She left Prairie View A&M University to pursue her rapping career, but she is presently studying Health Administration at Texas Southern University.

Megan’s rap career

She released her first mixtape Rich Ratchet in 2016, followed by her first single Like a Stallion. In 2017, she released her first EP titled Make It Hot.

Last Week in H TX, one of the songs in Make It Hot, has nearly 6 million views on YouTube alone.

She also released Stalli (Freestyle) in 2017.

She signed with former MLB player Carl Crawford’s 1501 Certified Ent early in 2018, and in June 2018, released her EP Tina Snow, which consisted of 10 songs. Tina Snow was very well received by critics.

“We got Megan, and we think she’s gonna be a huge star,” Crawford told TMZ in a recent interview. “And, not only her, we’re hoping we have other people come up through the system as well.”

She signed to 300 Entertainment in November 2018 as the first female rapper on the label.

She released Big Ole Freak as a single from her EP Tina Snow in 2019. She also released a music video for the single.

With Big Ole Freak, Megan Thee Stallion made it to Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in April 2019.

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram on March 22 to announce the death of her mother and manager. She also revealed that her mother died of a brain tumor.

She said that the circumstances of her mother’s death influenced her decision to study for a degree in Health Administration.

Megan is very active on Instagram and has more than 1.7 million followers.

She released her first full album Fever on May 17, 2019. She also released a music video Realer, the opening track in Fever on May 21.