Snoop Dogg thinks Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP went too far, Offset responds

Rapper Snoop Dogg has criticized rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion over their hit rap song, WAP, during an interview on Central Ave with Julissa Bermudez.

Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., objected to the sexually explicit lyrics of Cardi B’s WAP (ft. Megan Thee Stallion), released in August 2020.

WAP debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. The song set a new streaming record during its first week, receiving 93 million streams and 125,000 downloads, Monsters and Critics reported.

Commenting on the hit song on Central Ave, Snoop Dogg complained that the ladies went too far.

“Slow down. Let’s have some imagination. Let’s have some privacy, some intimacy,” Snoop Dogg said.

Snoop Dogg admitted he might have been a WAP fan when he was younger

Anticipating that many viewers would consider his comment hypocritical after having released several NSFW hit songs of his own in the past, Snoop Dogg admitted that he might have approved of WAP when he was younger.

“As an older man, it’s like, I love it that they’re expressing themselves and doing their thing,” Snoop Dogg said. “I just don’t want it that fashionable to where young girls feel like they can express themselves like that without even knowing that that is a jewel that they hold onto until the right person comes around.”

Sensing that Snoop Dogg had his 21-year-old daughter Cori in mind, Bermudez asked whether he’s ever had a conversation with his daughter about sex.

Snoop Dogg answered that his daughter was from a different generation so he couldn’t be mad at her if she also liked WAP.

Reactions on social media

People have been calling out Snoop Dogg for his comments. Many Cardi B fans argued that given his past, Snoop Dogg’s comment was shockingly hypocritical.

Snoop Dogg is the biggest hypocrite. He produced a porno. He devalued women for money. You could argue Snoop Dogg laid the blueprint for Cardi B’s hypersexual lyrics. pic.twitter.com/ZwVWZnl0AU — Hanad (@hanadelmi2020) December 12, 2020

No rapper, old like @SnoopDogg or young, should open their mouths about @iamcardib‘s WAP because they render themselves hypocrites and perpetuate a double standard especially when you listen to their work! Seriously, Snoop shut the f*%k up. https://t.co/q8fu2cou8Y — TheBSting (@TheBSting1) December 13, 2020

Cardi B’s hubby Offset also reacted

Cardi B’s husband, the Migos rapper Offset, also reacted to Snoop Dogg’s comment.

Offset told TMZ that although he loves Snoop Dogg and respects him, he thought that men should not be telling women what to say or do regarding their bodies and their sexuality.

Offset also slammed the double standards in the rap world where people allowed men to create songs with explicit lyrics but frowned on women who also tried to express themselves.

Snoop Dogg is married to his high school sweetheart

Snoop Dogg is married to his high school sweetheart Shante, 49.

The couple tied the knot back in 1997, and they share two sons, Corde, 26, Cordell, 23, and daughter Cori, 21.

Snoop Dogg has another son, 22-year-old Julian, from a previous relationship.