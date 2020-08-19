The WAP dance on TikTok explained: What it is and how to do it

Cardi B’s graphic hit song, WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion), has inspired a viral dance challenge that is making huge waves on social media platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter.

Thousands of young fans have been uploading WAP dance challenge videos to TikTok and other social media platforms since Cardi B’s hit song, WAP, was released August 7 on Atlantic Records label.

The song debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and went on to break the record for the highest number of first-week (Aug 7-13) streams for a song, with 93 million U.S. streams and 125,000 download sales, according to Nielsen Music/MRC.

The record for the highest number of first-week streams for a song was previously held by Ariana Grande’s 7 Rings, which received 85.3 million first-week streams in February 2019.

The accompanying music video for Cardi B’s WAP, directed by Colin Tilley, has also received more than 113 million views on YouTube alone.

Warning: Graphic lyrics and video. Viewer discretion is advised.

What is the viral WAP challenge?

One of the first WAP dance videos to go viral on social media was uploaded to TikTok by choreographer Brian Esperon, a day after WAP was officially released.

Esperon created and performed an awesome dance routine featuring terrific splits for Cardi B’s song. The dance routine caught people’s attention and the video received millions of views and thousands of likes on TikTok (see below):

After the video went viral, several fans began uploading their versions of the dance routine and the viral WAP dance challenge was born.

Not the pregnant women popping off to WAP pic.twitter.com/ZajZhOHvvC — dani (@kordeilogy) August 17, 2020

Celebrities, TikTok stars, and social media influencers also joined the WAP challenge bandwagon.

Some of the most-viewed WAP dance videos on social media include the one by Dance Mom’s Nia Sioux Frazier and a mega-hit video by TikTok’s @thatssopar.

TikTok superstar Charli D’amelio also uploaded her own WAP dance challenge video:

How to do the WAP dance challenge

To do the WAP challenge, all you have to do is watch Esperon’s video and see if you can perform his dance moves, high-vaulting kicks, and perfect splits as well as he does.

Esperson’s dance routine is very energetic and most untrained dancers will find his kicks and splits impossible to accomplish.

However, if you think you can perform the dance routine, all you have to do is make a video of you and your pals doing it and upload it to TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

Cardi B reacts to viral WAP dance challenge on Instagram

Rapper Cardi B acknowledged the WAP dance challenge that her song inspired in a post to Instagram on August 15.

“I guess the gp made this dance a challenge which I love and stress while seeing it cause now I gotta learn it and the kick finna make me fart…I’m loving it thooo .Im makin a video ASAP ..Keep sending me ya vids.”

She also posted a few WAP challenge videos on her Instagram and Twitter, including the one by Charli D’amelio.