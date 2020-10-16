Cardi B says she is back together with Offset: Is she still going through with the divorce?

WAP rapper Cardi B has confirmed that she is back together again with her estranged husband, Offset, only weeks after she filed for divorce from the Migos rapper.

Cardi B (Belcalis Almanzar) confirmed she and Offset (Kiari Cephus) were back together during an Instagram Live session. She defended her decision to get back together with him, saying it was “hard not to talk to your best friend.”

During the Instagram Live session, she added she’d been struggling with her sexual life without Offset, with whom she shares a 2-year-old daughter, Kulture.

“You know what I’m saying? It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend,” she said. “And it’s really hard to have no d***.”

Cardi B’s latest comments come after she and Offset filed divorce papers in a Fulton County Courthouse in September.

Cardi B filed for divorce, saying that their marriage was “irretrievably broken” and that she did not see any “prospects for reconciliation.”

However, it appeared that the things changed dramatically after Offset attended her lavish birthday bash in Las Vegas on Saturday and gifted her a Rolls Royce.

“I’m just a crazy b***h,” Cardi B says

Explaining further why she was back together with Offset only weeks after she filed for divorce.

“I’m just a crazy bitch,” she said, “One day, I’m happy and the next day I want to beat a n*** up.”

Responding to accusations that she is materialistic and getting back together with Offset only because he gave her a Rolls Royce, the Bodak Yellow rapper admitted she “liked material things.”

Cardi B explains why she took Offset back. pic.twitter.com/YqZjjW8kOA — Rap Alert (@rapalert2) October 14, 2020

She went on to imply that they had a dysfunctional relationship partly because they married early. She added that their troubled relationship wasn’t unusual because many other couples also have dysfunctional relationships.

Is Cardi B still going through with the divorce?

Us Weekly reports that despite Cardi B saying that she and Offset were back together again, she still intends to go through with the divorce.

“As of now, Cardi is still going through with the divorce. [They] are still technically separated, but they still hook up occasionally and are trying to co-parent as best as they can,” the source said.

The latest development comes after Cardi B marked her birthday by announcing the upcoming release of her Reebok Cardi B footwear collection.

She also sparked a picture-sharing frenzy on social media after she accidentally uploaded a naked photo of herself.

Cardi B and Offset relationship timeline

Cardi B and Offset were first romantically linked in 2017. She announced that she was pregnant in April 2018.

TMZ reported in June 2018 that they found a marriage license that indicated the two secretly married in September 2017.

They’ve had a rocky relationship dogged with allegations of infidelity against Offset.

Cardi B gave birth to their daughter, Kulture, in July 2018. and in December announced on Instagram that she had split with him.

They got back together again after Offset offered a public apology.

The couple eventually filed for divorce in September 2020 after Cardi B once again accused him of infidelity.