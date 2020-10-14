Cardi B leaks nude selfie online, sparks sharing frenzy on social media

WAP rapper Cardi B (Belcalis Marlenis Almánza) sparked a sharing frenzy on social media after she accidentally leaked a nude selfie.

The Bronx rapper, who celebrated her 28th birthday on Sunday (October 11), reportedly took to Instagram on Tuesday (October 13) afternoon to share a photo with her more than 76.6 million followers. The photo showed her exposed breasts.

She quickly deleted it.

Cardi B’s nude selfie went viral on social media

Cardi B deleted the photo too late because many fans who saw it snapped screenshots and began sharing it with others.

The selfie generated wild excitement and a sharing frenzy on Twitter as fans flocked to the social media platform to view it.

Cardi B’s name quickly rose to the top of the trending list on Twitter.

Screenshots of the photo making the rounds on social media show the rapper lying on her back with her breasts exposed.

Creative social media users went to work, using the photo to invent witty and hilarious memes.

Cardi B reacts

The Bodak Yellow singer later returned to social media to address the incident.

In an audio recording uploaded to her Twitter page, she appeared regretful of the incident and berated herself for the error.

“Lord, Lord, why the f**k you have to make me so f*****g stupid and retarded?” she moaned. “Why, why why why? Ya know what? I’m not going to beat myself up about it. I’m just gonna eat my breakfast, right?… and then I’m gonna go to a party.”

“I’m not going to even think about it…OK? No, no,” she continued, “It is what it is. S**happens. Umm, f**k it, it’s not even the first time. I mean used to f*****g be a stripper, so whatever.”

It appears that after she posted the audio recording, some people began spreading rumors that Card B was blaming someone for the incident and that she was planning to sue.

She took to her Instagram Story to deny the rumor.

“I did not posted (sic) no story about me suing nobody… nobody to be sued for. It was my f**k up… s**t happens,” she wrote.

Cardi B celebrated her birthday on Sunday

Monsters and Critics reported that Cardi B marked her 28th birthday on Sunday by announcing that she is releasing a new Reebook Cardi B footwear collection on November 13.

Reebok also announced a limited members-only release of the footwear collection on Twitter.

The collection includes women’s and children’s sneakers, priced at $100 and $50, respectively.

She also recently released a new song, WAP, featuring rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

WAP, released August 7 on Atlantic Records label, peaked at number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.