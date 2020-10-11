Cardi B announces Reebok footwear collection on her birthday: How much are the sneakers and how can you get them?

WAP rapper Cardi B is celebrating her 28th birthday on Sunday. She marked the occasion by announcing that she is dropping a new Reebok Cardi B footwear collection.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper took to her Instagram page earlier today to reveal that her Reebok footwear collection will launch on November 13.

Cardi uploaded a photo showing her sitting on the floor in front of a washer and dryer. She is wearing a pair of her Cardi B Reebok sneakers (see photo below).

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I’m kicking off my birthday weekend by announcing I am officially dropping my first ever Reebok x Cardi Footwear Collection on 11/13!” she announced to her more than 76.5 million Instagram followers. “As my birthday gift to my loyal fans, I’m dropping limited pairs TONIGHT at MIDNIGHT EST on Reebok.com.”

Although this is Cardi B’s first-ever footwear collaboration with Rebook, she has served as brand ambassador for the sportswear label since 2018.

She teamed up with Reebok in November 2018 to campaign for the label’s sportswear collections.

In September, she filed paperwork to officially trademark WAP for her upcoming collection of merchandise, including sports and alcoholic drinks, soft drinks, beverages, footwear, headwear, and accessories, such as bags, purses, and jewelry.

Read More Offset Instagram hacking: Cardi B claims her husband was not responsible for flirtatious message

Where to buy Cardi B’s Reebok sneakers

Reebok also took to Twitter on Saturday to announce a limited members-only early release of the Reebok x Cardi B footwear collection.

“A surprise limited early release of our Reebok x Cardi B collection just dropped. Get it before it’s gone,” Reebok tweeted.

Big Cardi B-irthday Energy. 👅✨ *sound on*

A surprise limited early release of our Reebok x Cardi B collection just dropped. Get it before it's gone: https://t.co/dVGHkQFzvV @iamcardib pic.twitter.com/uLWrXffhWe — Reebok (@Reebok) October 11, 2020

The limited early release is available only to Reebok members.

Fans who aren’t Reebok members but want to buy from the limited early release can join for free. When you join, you get the chance to purchase the new Cardi B Club C Reebok sneakers, which come with free shipping.

The sneakers will be available to non-members on Reebok’s website starting on November 13.

How much are the sneakers?

The collection includes women and children’s sneakers. The Reebok website lists $100 as the price for the women’s sneakers and $50 for children’s sneakers.

Reactions on social media

The announcement is being greeted with considerable excitement on social media.

“Okay I really like the shoes in the Cardi B x Reebok collab,” one fan tweeted.

“These Cardi B Reeboks raw,” another tweeted.

Some male Cardi B fans wondered why the collection did not include men’s sneakers.

“Can you please make something in boys… everything on your website is for girls and even your reebok and fashion nova line are girls and a lot of your fans are boys you’re very much neglecting the boys,” one fan protested.